Four employees at Aiken Regional Medical Centers have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital confirmed Tuesday.
The employees are under "strict home isolation" for the next 14 days, the hospital said. Aiken Regional also stated that associates who came into "close contact" with the four employees are being tested for coronavirus.
The hospital will not close, according to a news release. However, new screening measures (in addition to the ones already in place) will be implemented within the facility in departments whose employees have been infected with COVID-19. These new procedures include oral temperature checks twice a day.
“We continue to require enhanced safety protocols to include daily COVID-19 screenings and temperature checks upon entry, universal masking, proper use of PPE (personal protective equipment) and UV-light sterilization,” said Jim O’Loughlin, CEO at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, in the release. “We are confident that the continued implementation of enhanced safety protocols throughout our hospital and outpatient facilities is a critical tool to protect patients and our team from becoming infected with COVID-19 by asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals.”
The hospital will continue to monitor the employees even after COVID-19 tests are administered, according to the release. If the individuals initially test negative, but develop symptoms within the next seven days, they will be re-tested for the virus
S.C. coronavirus cases continue to climb
Almost 900 new COVID-19 cases were added to South Carolina's cumulative case count on Tuesday, along with 14 new coronavirus-related deaths, according to state health authorities.
Three of the new cases are in Aiken County, two are in Barnwell County, and one is in Edgefield County.
None of the new deaths were reported in any of these three counties. According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 11 of the victims were elderly and three were middle-aged. All of the victims were from other counties across the state.
In the latest batch of testing, over 17% of cases came back positive for coronavirus - meaning more than 1 in 6 people tested positive for COVID-19.
The higher the percent of positive cases, the higher the spread of disease may be in communities, according to state health authorities.
Young adults continue to make up a significant proportion of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. According to DHEC data, residents aged 21-30 years old account for 20% of the state's cases.
While the vast majority of young patients recover from COVID-19, DHEC officials have warned that young people who carry the disease can easily pass it on to older patients if they don't take the necessary social distancing precautions. Despite representing only 4% of the state's diagnosed COVID-19 cases, senior citizens 81 years old and above account for more than 35% of the state's coronavirus-related deaths.
As of June 23, DHEC has reported 673 total deaths from COVID-19 complications, including nine deaths in Aiken County. Of the 352,750 coronavirus tests that have been administered in South Carolina this year, 26,572 have tested positive for the virus.
Aiken Regional has confirmed 60 of the county's cases as of June 23, the hospital said. A total of 281 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Aiken County.
Four patients at Aiken Regional have died while infected with the virus.
The amount of people hospitalized with COVID-19, or who are being investigated for having COVID-19, jumped from 731 patients Monday to 824 patients on Tuesday. Hospital bed capacity is at approximately 72% as of June 23, according to DHEC.
In an effort to better track the spread of disease in communities, DHEC has begun contact tracing programs
Contact tracing is a "standard disease control measure" that has been used several times by state and federal authorities to track outbreaks, according to DHEC. Contact tracing involves conducting interviews with people who test positive for COVID-19 and determining who they may have been in close contact with recently to identify people that may be at risk of exposure to the virus.
Contact tracing also involves educating those who test positive and the people they may have exposed about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and when they should seek medical care.
DHEC normally has about 20 contact tracers at any given time to limit spread of diseases like HIV, tuberculosis, and hepatitis.
Due to COVID-19, the agency has 400 active contact tracers.