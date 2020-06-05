South Carolina Humanities, a nonprofit cultural organization, has awarded almost half a million dollars in grants to organizations impacted by coronavirus across the state – including four in Aiken County.
The Aiken-Bamberg-Barnwell-Edgefield Regional Library System and the Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta are among those receiving funds from the $482,000 grant.
Representatives from the USC Aiken Etherredge Center, which also received funding, said they were "extremely grateful" for the financial contribution.
"Like all cultural organizations, we have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and this grant will assist us in continuing to provide excellent cultural activities for the university and the CSRA," said Paul B. Crook, the center's executive director.
Funds are also being given to Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum. The group's president, Kathy Cunningham, said plans for using the funds are still being decided.
"We’re not a business like the stores on Laurens Street, which I certainly hope were able to take advantage of some of the stimulus money," Cunningham said. "Even though we’re not a for-profit business, we are a cultural and arts institution. We’re showcasing the county history, artifacts … you need money to do things like that too. So this is a wonderful gift so we can continue fulfilling our mission."
Funds for the grants to these organizations were provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.
S.C. Humanities President Tom Mack said the funds are meant to offset the negative economic impact to cultural institutions caused by the financial fallout of COVID-19.
“The current pandemic has severely impacted our state’s economy; and among those most adversely affected by closure and event cancellation are museums, libraries, and other cultural centers offering humanities-based programming," Mack said in a statement. "S.C. Humanities is pleased and honored to be able to offer emergency funding to a host of cultural organizations that enrich the lives of our state’s citizens each and every day. We wish we could do more. For additional information on our ongoing grant opportunities, please visit our website at schumanities.org.”