Four additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Aiken County, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, or DHEC, reported Saturday.
That figure raised the total count, so far, for the county, to 105.
The number of new novel coronavirus cases statewide was 226, according to the agency’s press release. Cumulatively, there have been a total of 6,489 cases, so far, in the Palmetto State.
Also Saturday, DHEC announced that COVID-19 had caused 11 additional deaths in South Carolina, but none of them occurred in Aiken County.
Nine of the deceased were elderly individuals from Edgefield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Lexington (1) and Richland (3) counties.
One middle-aged individual died in Richland County, and another middle-aged individual died in Sumter County.
In all, there have been 267 novel coronavirus fatalities in South Carolina.
Besides the four additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Aiken County, new cases were reported Saturday in the following counties: Anderson (5), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (3), Chester (2), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (4), Darlington (5), Dillon (13), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (5), Florence (4), Georgetown (1), Greenville (20), Greenwood (4), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Lexington (43), Marion (1), Marlboro (3), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (4), Richland (33), Saluda (11), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (18), Williamsburg (12) and York (5).
As of Saturday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory had conducted 16,320 tests for COVID-19. Of those tests, 2,191 were positive and 14,129 were negative.
The number of tests conducted by DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private laboratories in South Carolina combined was 61,616.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week.
The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.