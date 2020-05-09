South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 168 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and four of them are in Aiken County.
There have been 7,531 confirmed cases in South Carolina, and 330 people in the state with COVID-19 have died.
There are 116 total confirmed cases in Aiken County and six deaths.
There are two additional confirmed cases in Edgefield County as of Saturday, according to DHEC, for a countywide total of 39.
The health agency announced 10 additional deaths of people with COVID-19 Saturday, but none of them are in Aiken.
“Eight deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (2), Richland (2), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Berkeley (1) and Fairfield (1) counties,” a press release from DHEC says.
A total of 80,963 tests have been performed statewide by DHEC and private labs.
Across the river in Georgia, there have been 32,532 total confirmed cases as of Saturday afternoon. Of those, 444 are in Richmond County and 179 are in Columbia County.