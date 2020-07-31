The Aiken County Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter, or FOTAS, are participating in Clear the Shelters, a national adopt and donate campaign, throughout August.
NBC and Telemundo stations are the organizers of the event along with partners WeRescue, GreaterGood.org and 24PetWatch.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Clear the Shelters has a virtual format for 2020.
In the past, the Animal Shelter and FOTAS have offered free adoptions for a day during Clear the Shelter.
This year, the focus locally is on donations.
People can help in the following ways:
• Visit clearthesheltersfund.org to provide financial support to the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Matching funds will be available.
• Follow FOTAS on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and invite friends and family to do the same.
• Encourage friends and family to share what the Animal Shelter’s mission means to them on social media. Be sure to use the hashtag #ClearTheShelters.
• Continue to check the FOTAS page on Facebook and the FOTAS website (fotasaiken.org) for animals that are available for adoption.
For more information, visit cleartheshelters.com.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.