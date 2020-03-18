Fort Gordon in Augusta, home to the U.S. Army's cyber center of excellence, has implemented restrictions and is amending services in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been reported at Fort Gordon as of Wednesday morning, a spokesperson said.

The changes at the fort are effective Wednesday, according to an announcement on social media. Things may change in the coming days or weeks.

The dinner theater, intramural and youth sports, and the Bingo Palace and Alternate Escapes are closed or canceled.

All fitness facilities and gyms, the indoor pool and the bowling center are open only to active-duty military members.

The commissary will only serve active-duty and dependents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patrons, including retirees, will be served from 1 p.m. to closing.

All Exchange Restaurants are offering takeout and drive-thru services.

The commissary is also limiting purchases on highly demanded items: paper towels and toilet paper, for instance.

Large gatherings, organized sporting events – runs and triathlons – and morale calls are either postponed or canceled.

Religious services will be held virtually.

The Gordon Lakes Golf Course, Hilltop Riding Stables, Woodworth Library, Pointes West Army Resort, Tactical Advantage Sportsman's Complex, Auto Crafts Center and disc golf remain open.