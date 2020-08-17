The youth soccer event formerly known as the Aiken Cup will have a new name and location for 2020.
The tournament, now called the Columbia County Cup, was moved to Georgia to help with COVID-19 social distancing requirements not available in Aiken.
The Columbia County Cup is planned to take place the weekend of Aug. 29-30. The tournament will take place at Patriots Park and Blanchard Woods to be able to spread games out further, according to the tournament website.
Stephen Roach, the academy director of the Bulls Soccer Club which hosts the event, said "the fields in Columbia County all have lights, so we will be able to space out the games so people in attendance will not be on top of each other as they normally would be out at the polo fields in Aiken."
There will also be social distancing details such as having more time between games to allow for people to leave and enter the fields without being too close to each other, Roach said.
"We are also working with Columbia County to have hand sanitizer stations available at all the locations that games will be played," Roach said.
J. David Jameson, president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, said that losing the tournament is going to hurt multiple economic areas of Aiken, including hotels, food and beverage, and shopping.
"It will have an impact and the same type of ripple effect that losing any event would have," Jameson said.
The S.C. Youth Soccer Association is requiring all coaches and spectators to wear a face covering and practice social distancing, according to the website. Vendor trucks and stations will be spread out to avoid large crowds in one area.
Registration for the event closes on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and Roach said the goal is to have the schedule completed and posted on Aug. 24, the Monday before the tournament.
If the tournament is canceled, registration fees will be refunded, according to the website.
For more information, visit the Columbia County Cup's website.