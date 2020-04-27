Wearing face masks and gazing upward into a clear blue sky, many of Aiken Regional Medical Centers’ employees took a brief break from their duties to watch as two F-16 Fighting Falcon jets flew over the hospital late Monday morning.
Members of the public joined them, viewing the aircraft from the parking lots and other areas around Aiken Regional and at nearby USC Aiken.
Some of the hospital’s workers, including Chief Nursing Officer Bridget Denzik, stood on the facility’s roof.
“It was great,” she said. “I loved it.”
The F-16s were among the Swamp Fox jets in the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing that soared above more than 60 hospitals in the Palmetto State on Monday.
The purpose of the flyovers was to recognize the efforts of healthcare professionals and first responders during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
For the six F-16s that were scheduled to participate, the plan called for them to split into three groups that each flew over a different area of South Carolina while returning to McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover after a training mission.
According to a message posted on the Air National Guard’s page on Facebook: “Our flight planners did their best to cover as many areas of our great state that flight limitations could allow. We wish we could fly over everyone who is contributing to winning the fight against COVID-19. However, we decided to fly over as many hospitals as we could to also let patients and their families know that we are thinking of them by offering them a much deserved morale boost.”
The Air National Guard said the salute was part of the Operation American Resolve tribute.
“I am humbled by the Air National Guard’s willingness to do this for us,” said Aiken Regional Chief Operating Officer Matt Merrifield. “I think it was something that really resonated with our staff. There has been a lot of buzz since they (the Air National Guard) announced that they were going to do this, and it was nice to see so many people be able to come out and partake. Anything that society can do to say thank you to those on the front lines of this battle against the virus is a good thing.”
Josh Hutto, a clinical supervisor in Aiken Regional’s emergency room, appreciated the gesture.
“It was very nice to see individuals acknowledging what we’re going through and what we’re having to do,” he said. “We deal with things that are tough every day, but this hospital is giving us the resources and the support that we need to make sure we can do our jobs and take care of the patients safely and in a timely manner.”
Wyatt Haley, a senior at South Aiken High School, and his mother, Michelle, brought a large American flag to Aiken Regional that they said they would unfurl and hold up during the flyover.
“My husband is a paramedic, and he’s working at the hospital at the VA over in Augusta, so for us, this is kind of in honor of him,” Michelle said.
“We’re excited to be here,” she continued. “We’re all in this together, and we’re all trying to support each other while we think about the better days to come.”
The Haley family's flag usually is displayed on a wall in the garage at their home.
“It hangs in honor of my late stepfather, Robert E. Lee, who was in the Air Force,” Michelle said.
Mike and Lori Dyson each held a small American flag while waiting for the flyover to happen.
“We love the planes, and we love seeing people come out in support of America,” said Mike, an Air Force veteran. “This is a trying time for everyone now, and I think there is too much divisiveness. We all need to pull together.”
Added Lori: “We’re also here to support the medical workers. Without them, we would be in a lot more trouble.”
Monday’s flyovers in South Carolina were similar to another initiative, Operation American Strong, that the Pentagon announced recently. Designed to be “a show of national solidarity,” it involves a series of multi-city flyovers by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds, according to the Pentagon.
The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds are flight demonstration squadrons.