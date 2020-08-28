One of the highest numbers of daily coronavirus-related deaths was reported in Aiken County on Friday, state health authorities have confirmed.
Five new deaths were reported by the S.C. Department of Environmental Control in an updated status report released Friday afternoon. Two of the Aiken County victims were middle-aged and three were elderly, DHEC said. All deaths occurred within the past three weeks.
More than 50 people have died from COVID-19 in Aiken County since the area's first death was reported March 31 this year.
A total of 23 deaths and 903 new COVID-19 cases were reported by DHEC on Friday. Thirteen of the new cases are in Aiken County and three are in Barnwell County.
Edgefield County, which gained two new COVID-19 cases Friday, also reported one new death. The victim was elderly, according to DHEC.
Nearly 16% of Friday's test results were positive for COVID-19. With over 980,000 results received thus far, South Carolina is closing in on the milestone of processing 1 million COVID-19 tests.
Three out of every four ICU beds continue to be occupied throughout the state, according to data collected by the TeleTracking system. Nearly one-fourth of COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in intensive care units.