Five new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Aiken County on Wednesday and four new deaths from the virus were reported in other parts of the state, according to S.C. health officials.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 210 total coronavirus cases across South Carolina on Wednesday – the largest daily increase in cases since the state's outbreak began.
All of the individuals who passed away from coronavirus complications on Wednesday were elderly and had underlying health conditions, according to a DHEC press release. They were residents of Anderson, Beaufort, Lee and Richland counties.
“Every day that we unfortunately have to report these losses is a reminder of how serious this situation is and the obligation we all have to help prevent the loss of additional South Carolinians,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC medical consultant, in a press release. “Social distancing and staying home can help save lives.”
Coronavirus cases were also confirmed in Barnwell County (1 case) and Edgefield County (2 cases) on Wednesday.
As of April 1, DHEC has confirmed 1,293 COVID-19 cases in 43 of the state's 46 counties and 26 deaths due to complications from the virus.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced new counter-coronavirus measures for his state on Wednesday.
Kemp will sign executive order closing K-12 public schools for the remainder of the school year and will issue a statewide shelter-in-place order that will go into effect Friday, April 6 and last until April 13.
Over 4,600 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Georgia and 139 people have died from the virus as of April 1, according to the Georgia Department of Health.
Due to the high volume of cases and in anticipation of increased strain on healthcare resources, DHEC is continuing to advise certain individuals be prioritized for COVID-19 testing and case reporting, according to DHEC staff.
A health update was delivered by DHEC to providers and facilities on March 29 that stated individuals in the following categories should be prioritized:
• Persons aged greater than 65 years of age
• Persons aged less than 5 years of age
• Pregnant women
• Employees working in and persons who reside in or attend a congregate setting (e.g., nursing home, long-term care facility, behavioral health facility, childcare, correctional facility)
• Hospitalized cases
• First responder community (police, fire, EMS)
DHEC does not recommend immediately testing people who do not fit in the above categories, even if they have an exposure history or share a residence with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
DHEC does not recommend testing people who are asymptomatic.