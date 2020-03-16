The first death from the coronavirus in South Carolina was reported Monday as cases spiked statewide over the weekend, with 33 cases being confirmed by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In nearby Augusta, two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 were also reported Monday.
Public schools and colleges are closed for two weeks, senior care facilities are under lockdown, and Aiken Regional Medical Centers has closed its main entrance and is screening each person who enters the hospital for COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever.
No COVID-19 cases have been reported in Aiken County.
As global cases of COVID-19 continue to climb, DHEC has released guidelines on how to get screened for the virus.
According to a DHEC news release, COVID-19 tests in Aiken County must be requested by a primary care doctor. Testing cannot be ordered through an urgent care facility or pharmacy.
Telehealth services are available to evaluate patients who don't have a primary care physician, without patients having to leave their homes. If physicians determine through telehealth services that a patient needs to be tested for COVID-19, the patient will be instructed where to go for testing, according to a press release from DHEC.
Telehealth services are provided through MUSC, Roper St. Francis, Prisma Health, and McLeod Telehealth. To learn more about these services, visit scdhec.gov.
• An elderly patient in Lexington County is the first person in South Carolina to die from the 2019 novel coronavirus, DHEC confirmed Monday.
“We regret to report that South Carolina has suffered its first death in an elderly person recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician Consultant, in a news release. “Our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to respond to this ongoing public health matter.”
According to DHEC, the patient was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said he was "saddened" by the news of the patient's passing in a Facebook message posted Monday morning.
One of the five new cases was detected in Lexington County. The patient, an elderly person currently in isolation at an unnamed healthcare facility, previously had close contact with someone infected with COVID-19, according to DHEC. The other four cases are in Kershaw County, where the majority of South Carolina's outbreak has been reported.
Three of the new cases in Kershaw are middle-aged patients who had previous contact with an infected person and are self-isolating at home. DHEC is investigating the infection source of the fourth patient, who is elderly.
DHEC has reiterated the importance of social distancing and taking precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus as S.C. cases continue to climb.
“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” said Dr. Traxler. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. This is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”
• Two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday morning by the Augusta University Health System.
The test results for the two patients – an employee and the spouse of an employee – as of Monday afternoon were awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The two "are not, and have not, been patients in our facility," and are currently isolated at home, Augusta University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer said at a Monday briefing.
The investigation into the duo began over the weekend.
Brooks Keel, the president of Augusta University, on Monday said an "extensive plan" exists for the very situation "we find ourselves in today, and we are effectively implementing."
"We have been able to bring the full resources of our institution to bear on this crisis," Keel said during the public briefing. We have over-prepared, he reasoned, so we don't have to overreact.
Keefer struck a similar tone in a statement Monday morning: "The safety of our patients and employees is our top priority. We've been preparing for months and are working quickly to identify anyone who may have come in contact with these individuals to determine their risk and limit further exposure."
An Incident Command Center has been activated and visitation restrictions are in place, among other responses.
As of noon Monday, more than 100 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Georgia, mostly in the greater Atlanta area.
One person in Georgia and one person in South Carolina have died.
Novel coronavirus risk to the general public remains low, officials in Augusta said Monday. Keefer described the current situation as "unprecedented times" but was confident in the local response and capability.
Symptoms of COVID-19 – fever, cough, shortness of breath – are similar to the flu and can take two weeks to develop in some cases.