An Aiken County resident has died from coronavirus, and nonessential businesses will be closed for more than two weeks across South Carolina beginning April 1 in an effort to control the state's outbreak of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that four more people in South Carolina had died from coronavirus, including the patient in Aiken County, and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order for all nonessential businesses in South Carolina to close for 15 days.
Three of the new S.C. deaths were elderly patients with underlying health conditions; the remaining patient was middle-aged, with no underlying health conditions, according to a DHEC press release.
No further details on the patients have been released.
S.C. DHEC reported 158 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina on Tuesday; four of the new cases are in Aiken County.
Three of the new patients are self-quarantined at home, according to a news release from Aiken Regional Medical Centers. The fourth patient is receiving care at the hospital.
Aiken County has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which has caused 22 deaths statewide.
"It is incumbent upon all of us to stop the spread of this disease," said Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC State Epidemiologist, during a press release on Tuesday. "We remind everyone that these are not simply numbers. These are people. This disease is going to affect all of us."
Currently, South Carolina is at 54% capacity for hospital beds, Bell said.
McMaster's executive order will shutter nonessential businesses in South Carolina for 15 days, beginning April 1, to combat the spread of coronavirus.
This makes South Carolina the 41st state to close nonessential businesses due to coronavirus, according to ABC News.
McMaster said he would seek to close the "bare minimum" of businesses to prevent having a negative impact on the economy while making the "biggest impact" on stopping the spread of COVID-19 during a Tuesday press conference.
McMaster’s order does not include grocery stores, drug stores and pharmacies, which have been deemed essential.
The following businesses will be closed, McMaster said:
• Entertainment venues: night clubs, bowling alleys, concert venues, theaters, tourist attractions, race tracks, indoor children's play areas (not including day care) bingo halls, social clubs and adult entertainment venues.
• Athletic venues: sports requiring interaction closer than 6 feet, activities requiring shared equipment, activities requiring commercial or public playground equipment.
• Venues of close contact: barber shops, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons, spas, tanning salons, massage therapy, message services, tattoo parlors and body art services
"We know that the virus is still spreading, still growing," McMaster said. "We have to be as aggressive as we can be ... but at the same time, not going too far and destroying businesses and jobs that people are depending on."
The executive order is the latest in a list of closures McMaster has ordered as South Carolina's coronavirus outbreak worsened.
"I have great faith in the people of South Carolina," McMaster said. "They're doing very well. They've done what we asked ... People are doing what we've asked them to do."
However, McMaster said that there were some issues with social distancing compliance on some beaches and near waterways over the weekend. McMaster ordered public access to beaches, rivers, lakes, and waterways to close due to "behavior observed" over the weekend by employees of the Department of Natural Resources and SLED, according to a March 30 press release from the governor's office.
"I guess the sunshine got to them – and the warm weather," McMaster said during the press conference.
The governor and S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman initially closed all the state's public schools on March 16 for two weeks; on March 24, McMaster and Spearman announced that closure would be extended through the month of April.
COVID-19 infections are expected to continue to increase in the coming days, state health officials said.
"We won't be able to stop all of these infections," Bell said. "At some point, the majority of us will probably be exposed (to COVID-19)."
Bell said CDC info was showing that social distancing precautions were showing some success on lowering COVID-19 infection rates in other states. However, there is also increasing evidence of community spread from people infected with COVID-19 before they display any symptoms, Bell said.