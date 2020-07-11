The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday that a child under the age of 5 has died from the coronavirus – a first for the state of South Carolina – and one additional death in Aiken County.
The child who died was from Chester County.
To protect the privacy of the child and its family, no other patient information has been disclosed at this time.
“Today, we mourn the loss of one of our children to this virus. It is heart-wrenching to lose a child under any circumstances, and especially so during a time when we have all lost so much already,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC's public health director. “Our state is in a dire situation and we will continue to mourn the loss of parents, grandparents, children, friends and neighbors until each and every one of us steps up to do what is right, not just for ourselves but for others."
The state also reported the highest number of positive cases of COVID-19 in a single day with 2,239, bringing the total number of cases to 54,538. It's the highest reported daily increase by more than 300 cases.
South Carolina now has 146 probable cases, 940 confirmed deaths and 11 probable deaths.
Eleven of the new deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Horry (2), Lexington (1) and Richland (1) counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Horry (2), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1) and Sumter (1) counties. One death occurred in a young adult from Horry County.
The four probable deaths occurred in individuals from Aiken (1), Lancaster (1) and Charleston (2) counties.
Aiken County had 34 new cases of coronavirus, and Barnwell (14) and Edgefield (11) counties also had new cases reported in the double digits.
Younger South Carolinians continue to contribute to more of the positive cases of COVID-19. Since June 1, there has been a 436.5% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 21-30 age group, representing 22% of total confirmed cases in the state, which is the largest percentage by age group.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster cited this trend as his reasoning for enacting a ban on alcohol sales in bars and restaurants after 11 p.m.
“We know that young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into our communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission,” McMaster said in a prepared statement Friday. “This measured, carefully tailored approach will lessen the opportunity for South Carolinians to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way.”
The order will go into effect tonight.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide was 10,083, not including antibody tests, and the percent positive of those tests was 22.2%.
The number of new confirmed cases for other South Carolina counties are:
Abbeville (11), Aiken (34), Allendale (8), Anderson (42), Bamberg (11), Barnwell (14), Beaufort (105), Berkeley (76), Calhoun (16), Charleston (317), Cherokee (5), Chester (12), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (16), Colleton (24), Darlington (17), Dillon (6), Dorchester (82), Edgefield (11), Fairfield (25), Florence (42), Georgetown (42), Greenville (279), Greenwood (69), Hampton (9), Horry (208), Jasper (10), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (21), Laurens (39), Lexington (81), Marion (5), Marlboro (1), McCormick (7), Newberry (17), Oconee (17), Orangeburg (64), Pickens (35), Richland (144), Saluda (13), Spartanburg (126), Sumter (58), Union (14), Williamsburg (11) and York (78).
Probable cases are from Aiken (2), Charleston (2), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (1) and Richland counties.