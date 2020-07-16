A shepherd-mixed breed dog is the first pet in South Carolina confirmed to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infections.
Clemson University News announced Thursday that the dog, which has since been euthanized for other chronic health conditions, was tested by a private veterinarian for the virus after one of its owners contracted COVID-19.
The dog's test was confirmed positive by USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories on July 9, according to a news release.
While COVID-19 in humans is believed to have originated in wet markets in Wuhan, China – primarily, from bats – domestic animals are not currently believed to be contributing to the spread of disease in humans.
“Based on current knowledge, there continues to be no evidence that pets play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people,” said Dr. Boyd Parr, state veterinarian and director of Clemson Livestock Poultry Health, in the release. “It remains a good idea to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you do with other people, if you are infected with COVID-19 in order to protect them from exposure to the virus as recommended by the CDC.”
Only a handful of cases of pets contracting the virus have been reported in the United States, and they are listed on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's website.
The first case of the virus documented in animals in the U.S. occurred at the Bronx Zoo in New York, where a Malayan tiger tested positive. A total of three lions and four tigers became sick with the virus at the zoo, which was believed to have been transmitted by an asymptomatic staffer. All have since recovered.
The other cases include six dogs and five cats, all of which are believed to have contracted the virus from close contact with infected people.
The USDA does not recommend widespread testing of animals for SARS-CoV-19 at this time.