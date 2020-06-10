This year’s edition of Fire Over Aiken, a popular pre-Fourth of July Celebration, has been called off because of health concerns during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
The event was scheduled for June 27 at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds on May Royal Drive.
“It was not an easy decision to make, but it was in the best interest of public health to cancel Fire Over Aiken at this time,” said Western Carolina State Fair Foundation President Kevin Lucas in a prepared statement.
Prior to the announcement, Lucas said he and his colleagues had been keeping up to date with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for large events and physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to fireworks, Fire Over Aiken offered a variety of activities.
In 2019, the options for entertainment included carnival rides, a talent show for children and live music.
The Aiken Standard has been a sponsor of Fire Over Aiken in the past.
Atlantic Broadband has played a major role in organizing and sponsoring the event.