The final distribution of distance learning packets for Aiken County Public Schools took place Friday, marking the beginning of the end of an incredibly turbulent school year.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced several weeks ago the state's schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus, citing social distancing concerns in classrooms and on school buses.
Although some nonessential businesses have reopened amid the outbreak, Friday, March 13 was the last day of "school in schools" for South Carolina.
Distance learning packets have been distributed both virtually and through hard-copy pick-ups at public schools periodically since the shut down began. Friday, May 1, marked the final distribution at public schools.
At South Aiken High School, teachers and staff wore masks and gloves while parents and students were told not to exit their cars. Instead, the school had set up a drive-through for the pick-up and drop off of distance-learning packets.
Principal Sam Fuller said the school has had a "lot of practice" to get the setup done correctly.
"Students have had a week and a half, approximately, to do their second set of distance learning packets, and they're dropping those off today. They're picking up the third and final phase.
Fuller said the school has averaged about 1,000 hard-copy packets per distribution, which some students seem to prefer over digital.
"It's been interesting," Fuller said. "It's been a test of adaptability because we've had to change the way we do things, change the way we operate. It's just been different."
"We understand better the service that we provide ... we appreciate it better as teachers, parents and students," Fuller said. "I won't take for granted that summer break or those extended periods of time away from school. I won't take that for granted anymore."