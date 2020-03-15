The filing period for a breadth of elected positions in South Carolina and beyond opens noon Monday, March 16.
Those wanting to run for the U.S. House and Senate, the S.C. House and Senate, county positions, and solicitor, among other seats, have until noon March 30 – 14 days – to fill out and submit the necessary paperwork.
"All partisan candidates seeking office in the November 3, 2020 General Election must file during this period," the S.C. Election Commission said in a statement Sunday afternoon.
Aiken County is in South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District, which has been for years represented by Joe Wilson, a Republican.
Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott – Republicans, as well – are South Carolina's senators in Washington, D.C.
The Aiken County Legislative Delegation comprises eight members: three senators, including the S.C. Senate majority and minority leaders, and five representatives.
The Aiken County Council is a nine-member panel led by an at-large chairman, currently Gary Bunker.
The county falls under the jurisdiction of Second Circuit Solicitor's Office.