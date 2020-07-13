Local candidates who are required to submit nominating petitions have five extra days to file for the Nov. 3 General Election.
The deadline was noon on Wednesday, but now it is noon on July 20.
The South Carolina Election Commission notified the Aiken County Registration and Elections Commission office of the change Monday.
It was made because Gov. Henry McMaster, over the weekend, extended the existing state of emergency in South Carolina to July 26.
The novel coronavirus pandemic is the reason for the state of emergency, which was scheduled to expire July 11.
In November, four of the nine seats on the Aiken Board of Education will be up for grabs – Districts 1, 4, 8 and 9.
Each Board of Education candidate must submit a petition by July 20 with a minimum of 50 signatures of registered voters from the district he or she is seeking to represent.
District 1 candidates must file petitions at the South Carolina Election Commission office in Columbia at 1122 Lady St., 5th Floor, Suite 500.
District 4, 8 and 9 candidates must file petitions at the Aiken County Registration and Elections Commission office at 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200, in Aiken.
The office is in the Aiken County Government Center.
District 1, which covers much of the Wagener area, currently is represented by Sandra Shealey.
District 4, represented by Board Chairman Keith Liner, covers much of the North Augusta area.
District 8, represented by Dr. John Bradley, and District 9, represented by Cam Nuessle, include parts of Aiken.
As of Monday morning, Liner, Bradley and Nuessle had filed to seek re-election.
Filing also is underway for an Aiken County Soil and Water Conservation Commission seat and commissioner of public works positions with the Bath Water and Sewer District, Clearwater Water and Sewer District, Langley Water and Sewer District and College Acres Water and Sewer District.
Candidates for the Aiken Soil and Water Conservation Commission seat each must submit by July 20 a petition with a minimum of 100 signatures of registered voters in Aiken County.
For the Water and Sewer District positions, each candidate must file a Statement of Intention of Candidacy (non-partisan form) by Wednesday.
Paperwork for the Soil and Water Conservation Commission seat and the Water and Sewer District commissioner of public works positions must be submitted at the Registration and Elections Commission office at the Government Center.
As of Monday morning, incumbent Robert Green and Thomas V. Rear had filed as commissioner of public works candidates for the College Acres Water and Sewer District. Incumbent Franklin Jackson had filed as a commissioner of public works candidate for the Bath Water and Sewer District.