The $349 billion federal emergency small-business lending program officially tapped out Thursday.
The Small Business Association ran out of money for the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance, according to a message for lenders posted on the administration's website.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a program that’s a centerpiece of last month’s $2.2 trillion rescue bill. The program gives grants to businesses with fewer than 500 workers so that they can maintain payroll and pay rent while shutting down their businesses during social distancing edicts.
The loan will be fully forgiven if the funds are used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.
Similarly, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance provides up to $10,000 of economic relief to businesses and does not have to be repaid.
For small businesses in Aiken who had previously taken on the loan, this is leaving some with fewer options as they try to find new loans and grants to keep their businesses afloat just a little bit longer.
For business owner Van Smith of Lionel Smith. Ltd., the spring season was supposed to be a business boom with events like prom and weddings on the horizon.
Those plans were immediately off the table when the COVID-19 virus hit Aiken, and sent the business owner into research mode on how to keep the tailor and clothing shop open when social distancing became the norm and businesses like his were deemed non-essential.
"We're having a tough time," Smith said. "People can't touch and feel clothing online. We're doing what we can. We're trying Facetime and bringing things outside for customers as needed."
Smith was able to obtain an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance through the Small Business Association as well as a loan through the City of Aiken's small business revolving loan program.
Smith qualified and was approved for the Paycheck Protection Program loan, but has not received it yet, an even bigger concern for the business owner.
"I hope we get it because when it comes May 1, if we don't have it, we're going to be in some serious financial strains," Smith said. "It's not going to close us down yet ... but we need some help."
He labeled the city's assistance as a kind of saving grace now that assistance through the federal government is halted.
Aiken City Council members passed an emergency ordinance to approve the small-business recovery revolving loan fund in late March, which can provide loans of up to $10,000 with low interest for qualifying local small businesses.
The program has drawn in dozens of businesses and, so far, the city has funded over $300,000 worth of funds to business, with a projection of $450,000 to be funded out of the $1 million loan, according to Tim O’Briant, the city's economic development director.
"There are a lot of people who got their applications in, and they are taken care of," O'Briant said. "We do have some people who waited and weren't sure if they were going to need it who now are wondering what's next."
As for how long some of Aiken's businesses can hold on with the federal option off the table, it's really a "business by business basis."
"For some business, $10,000 can get them through a month, for others, it will only get them through a week," O'Briant said.
Commercial loans from financial institutions not connected through city and federal programs are still on the table.
"I encourage businesses to watch very closely on what Congress is doing, and act very quickly if there are any additional funds and get back on that application process," O'Briant said.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are in talks about legislation to shore up a paycheck subsidy program.
Mnuchin says an additional $250 billion is needed immediately.
Senate Democrats are already eyeing the next coronavirus bill, proposing that it include $30 billion for a comprehensive federal plan to ramp up testing and its supply chain for diagnostic materials, as well as the ability to trace the spread of COVID-19.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.