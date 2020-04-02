Aiken Regional Medical Centers has needs during the coronavirus pandemic, and a generous donor stepped up Thursday to help meet one of them.
Craig Schenck, owner of Feasters Foods, donated 11,000 vinyl and nitrile gloves to the hospital.
Aiken Regional is looking for personal protective equipment supplies “wherever we can find them,” locally as well as on Amazon and elsewhere, said Trent Lee, director of supply chain operations for the hospital. “At this point, we are considering areas we typically would not source products from to make sure we have enough.”
Through social media, Aiken Regional learned that Feasters had gloves for sale.
“We saw an ad posted on a Facebook account, so we called them and asked them what they had, how much they were and what types,” Lee said. “We discussed all that, and the next day, Craig gave us a call and said he wanted to donate them.”
Feasters is a wholesale and retail food store in Aiken. Gloves are used in its business and also are sold to its customers in the food service industry.
“We stocked more because of what was going on (with the pandemic),” Schenck said.
After being contacted by Aiken Regional, “I was lying in bed and thinking about it and I thought, ‘Well, jeez, just give them to them,” he said.
Schenck added that the donation was inspired mostly by his desire to save lives.
“I’m also hoping to inspire others to give,” he said.
The surge in coronavirus cases has caused a shortage in supplies of protective gear such as gloves, gowns and masks throughout the country.
Donations can be dropped off at a small tent outside Aiken Regional from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the crisis.