Have you ever wondered who would win in a showdown between titans of two different eras?
You know, Babe Ruth vs. Hank Aaron. Magic Johnson vs. LeBron James. Joe Montana vs. Tom Brady.
You get the picture.
For golf, how about Jack Nicklaus vs. Tiger Woods? Let’s make it Augusta National and the Masters and let’s take their best 72-hole showings in the venerable tournament: 1965 for Nicklaus and 1997 for Woods. The format is head-to-head match play using their actual scores over all four rounds.
The 25-year-old Nicklaus is still pudgy and sporting a crew cut. Woods, 21, is playing his first major as a professional. He still has most of his hair.
Nicklaus has the 1963 Masters under his belt, along with two other professional majors: 1962 U.S. Open and 1963 PGA. His chief rivals are four-time Masters champ Arnold Palmer and Gary Player.
Woods won three consecutive U.S. Amateur titles from 1994-96 but gave up his automatic berth in the Masters when he turned pro in 1996. It didn’t take him long to taste victory on the PGA Tour, though, and he enters with three victories under his belt.
The azaleas and dogwoods are blooming, Augusta National is bathed in green, and Jim Nantz is calling the action for CBS.
FIRST ROUND
Woods’ slow start at the 1997 Masters is well known. Nicklaus’ fast start in 1965 is hardly ever discussed.
Nicklaus birdies the first two holes to quickly go 2 up. A par at the fourth puts Nicklaus 3 up, and a birdie at the par-3 sixth gives him a 4 up lead.
Woods fails to make par at Nos. 8 and 9, and Nicklaus pounces on both. At the turn, he is a remarkable 6 up over his younger rival thanks to his 4-under 32 to Tiger’s 4-over 40.
Tiger who?
Eldrick starts to show why he has so much hype surrounding him as they begin the second nine. He birdies No. 10, then chips in from behind the green at 12 to pick up another hole. He’s 4 down.
The two match birdie and par on the next two holes, and Nicklaus is feeling pretty good after making birdie at the par-5 15th. But Woods had unleashed a mammoth drive down the right side, using the “chocolate drops” to good effect, and he has just a wedge into the green. That sets up eagle and another hole won.
Woods pours in another birdie at 17, and after a par at the 18th, is well satisfied with his comeback. His 70 is 2 down to Nicklaus’ 67.
As some golfers like to say: You can’t win a tournament on the first day, but you can certainly lose it.
“I was absolutely horrible out there early on,” Woods said. “I was pretty ticked off after the front nine.”
SECOND ROUND
It’s a different Tiger from the get-go as his game is much sharper. He birdies No. 2 to cut into Nicklaus’ 2 up lead but gives it back with a bogey at the third.
That will be the last blemish on Woods’ scorecard for the day.
The two match scores over the next seven holes. That includes birdies for both at the difficult No. 5 as well as birdies at the par-5 8th.
Finally, Nicklaus cracks at Amen Corner with bogeys at 11 and 12, and through 30 cumulative holes they are back to where they started: even.
Nicklaus opted for 3-wood for his second shot into 13 over 1-iron. It went a tad too far to the right and trickled down into the tributary of Rae’s Creek.
“The reasoning was right,” Nicklaus said. “But the shot was wrong.”
With NIcklaus making a rare bogey at the 13th, Woods showed off his length on the par-5. He hits a short iron in to set up an eagle and his first lead of the match. A birdie at the 14th puts Woods 2 up, and both make birdie at the 15th.
Nicklaus cuts his deficit to 1 down with a fine shot to 4 feet for a birdie at the 16th, a hole he plays exceedingly well. Both par in and Woods is 1 up overall heading into the weekend.
If they had been keeping score, Woods had 66 and Nicklaus posted 71.
It was reported that Nicklaus headed straight to the chipping green after his round, where he remained until dark.
Woods was pleased to be in front but knew there was work to be done.
“At the halfway point, I’m in the lead, which is nice,” he said. “But it’s only the halfway point. I need to go out there tomorrow and shoot a good number and put myself in position where I’m in good shape for Sunday.”
Stay tuned this afternoon for results of the remaining two rounds.