EDITOR’S NOTE: The 2020 Masters Tournament has been postponed until November because of the coronavirus pandemic. The final round would have been scheduled for today. In honor of that, we are taking a look back at two of the most impressive performances in Masters history in a make-believe match.
Have you ever wondered who would win in a showdown between titans of two different eras?
You know, Babe Ruth vs. Hank Aaron. Magic Johnson vs. LeBron James. Joe Montana vs. Tom Brady.
You get the picture.
For golf, how about Jack Nicklaus vs. Tiger Woods? Let’s make it Augusta National and the Masters and let’s take their best 72-hole showings in the venerable tournament: 1965 for Nicklaus and 1997 for Woods. The format is head-to-head match play using their actual scores over all four rounds.
The 25-year-old Nicklaus is still pudgy and sporting a crew cut. Woods, 21, is playing his first major as a professional. He still has most of his hair.
Nicklaus has the 1963 Masters under his belt, along with two other professional majors: 1962 U.S. Open and 1963 PGA. His chief rivals are four-time Masters champ Arnold Palmer and Gary Player.
Woods won three consecutive U.S. Amateur titles from 1994-96 but gave up his automatic berth in the Masters when he turned pro in 1996. It didn’t take him long to taste victory on the PGA Tour, though, and he enters with three victories under his belt.
The azaleas and dogwoods are blooming, Augusta National is bathed in green, and Jim Nantz is calling the action for CBS.
Stay tuned this afternoon for round-by-round results.