EDITOR’S NOTE: The 2020 Masters Tournament has been postponed until November because of the coronavirus pandemic. The final round would have been scheduled for today. In honor of that, we are taking a look back at two of the most impressive performances in Masters history in a make-believe match.
Have you ever wondered who would win in a showdown between titans of two different eras?
You know, Babe Ruth vs. Hank Aaron. Magic Johnson vs. LeBron James. Joe Montana vs. Tom Brady.
You get the picture.
For golf, how about Jack Nicklaus vs. Tiger Woods? Let’s make it Augusta National and the Masters and let’s take their best 72-hole showings in the venerable tournament: 1965 for Nicklaus and 1997 for Woods. The format is head-to-head match play using their actual scores over all four rounds.
The 25-year-old Nicklaus is still pudgy and sporting a crew cut. Woods, 21, is playing his first major as a professional. He still has most of his hair.
Nicklaus has the 1963 Masters under his belt, along with two other professional majors: 1962 U.S. Open and 1963 PGA. His chief rivals are four-time Masters champ Arnold Palmer and Gary Player.
Woods won three consecutive U.S. Amateur titles from 1994-96 but gave up his automatic berth in the Masters when he turned pro in 1996. It didn’t take him long to taste victory on the PGA Tour, though, and he enters with three victories under his belt.
The azaleas and dogwoods are blooming, Augusta National is bathed in green, and Jim Nantz is calling the action for CBS.
FIRST ROUND
Woods’ slow start at the 1997 Masters is well known. Nicklaus’ fast start in 1965 is hardly ever discussed.
Nicklaus birdies the first two holes to quickly go 2 up. A par at the fourth puts Nicklaus 3 up, and a birdie at the par-3 sixth gives him a 4 up lead.
Woods fails to make par at Nos. 8 and 9, and Nicklaus pounces on both. At the turn, he is a remarkable 6 up over his younger rival thanks to his 4-under 32 to Tiger’s 4-over 40.
Tiger who?
Eldrick starts to show why he has so much hype surrounding him as they begin the second nine. He birdies No. 10, then chips in from behind the green at 12 to pick up another hole. He’s 4 down.
The two match birdie and par on the next two holes, and Nicklaus is feeling pretty good after making birdie at the par-5 15th. But Woods had unleashed a mammoth drive down the right side, using the “chocolate drops” to good effect, and he has just a wedge into the green. That sets up eagle and another hole won.
Woods pours in another birdie at 17, and after a par at the 18th, is well satisfied with his comeback. His 70 is 2 down to Nicklaus’ 67.
As some golfers like to say: You can’t win a tournament on the first day, but you can certainly lose it.
“I was absolutely horrible out there early on,” Woods said. “I was pretty ticked off after the front nine.”
SECOND ROUND
It’s a different Tiger from the get-go as his game is much sharper. He birdies No. 2 to cut into Nicklaus’ 2 up lead but gives it back with a bogey at the third.
That will be the last blemish on Woods’ scorecard for the day.
The two match scores over the next seven holes. That includes birdies for both at the difficult No. 5 as well as birdies at the par-5 8th.
Finally, Nicklaus cracks at Amen Corner with bogeys at 11 and 12, and through 30 cumulative holes they are back to where they started: even.
Nicklaus opted for 3-wood for his second shot into 13 over 1-iron. It went a tad too far to the right and trickled down into the tributary of Rae’s Creek.
“The reasoning was right,” Nicklaus said. “But the shot was wrong.”
With NIcklaus making a rare bogey at the 13th, Woods showed off his length on the par-5. He hits a short iron in to set up an eagle and his first lead of the match. A birdie at the 14th puts Woods 2 up, and both make birdie at the 15th.
Nicklaus cuts his deficit to 1 down with a fine shot to 4 feet for a birdie at the 16th, a hole he plays exceedingly well. Both par in and Woods is 1 up overall heading into the weekend.
If they had been keeping score, Woods had 66 and Nicklaus posted 71.
It was reported that Nicklaus headed straight to the chipping green after his round, where he remained until dark.
Woods was pleased to be in front but knew there was work to be done.
“At the halfway point, I’m in the lead, which is nice,” he said. “But it’s only the halfway point. I need to go out there tomorrow and shoot a good number and put myself in position where I’m in good shape for Sunday.”
THIRD ROUND
In professional golf, third rounds are known as Moving Day. Those who have made the cut are eager to improve their position, and those in contention are jockeying for the top spot heading into the final round.
Nowhere is this more true than the Masters. Augusta National is generally receptive to favorable scoring in the third round, and the players generally put on a show for the patrons.
What Nicklaus and Woods are about to produce is the stuff of legend.
Woods starts the day 1 up, and they match 4s over the first three holes. Nicklaus draws first blood with a birdie at the par-3 4th.
Woods produces birdie at the 5th and Nicklaus responds with a deuce at the 6th. They are back to even overall.
They match birdies at Nos. 7 and 8, followed by pars at Nos. 9 and 10.
Woods goes 1 up at the 11th with a birdie, but Nicklaus pulls even with a birdie of his own at the 13th.
They halve the next two holes, then Nicklaus birdies No. 16 after a fine shot to 8 feet – remember how well he plays this hole – and is back to 1 up.
After matching pars at 17, Woods has one more trick up his sleeve. He spins his second shot at 18 from the back fringe to tap-in range for a birdie, and they are all square through 54 holes.
Nicklaus shoots 64 and Woods posts 65. Neither man has ever shot a better competitive round at Augusta National.
“Probably the best I’ve ever played,” Nicklaus told reporters after the round.
His caddie, Willie Peterson, agreed.
“It all adds up,” he said. “He was hitting good and putting good.”
Woods made it clear what his goal was going into the final round. He said score was irrelevant as long as he got what he wanted.
“The only thing I want is a green jacket in my closet,” Woods said.
FOURTH ROUND
Rarely has there been more anticipation for a final-round pairing at the Masters.
Nicklaus is wearing dark trousers and a white shirt, along with a hat. Tiger is wearing what will become his traditional Sunday outfit: black pants and red shirt.
Big Jack strikes first with a birdie at No. 1, but Tiger gets it back with a birdie at 2.
Nicklaus makes a birdie at 4 – he dominated the par-3s that week – and goes 2 up when Woods bogeys No. 7.
Tiger gets one back with a birdie at the 8th – remember how he overpowered the par-5s that week? – and after they both par No. 9 they make the turn with Nicklaus 1 up.
This is where the Masters really begins, right? Nicklaus and Woods don’t disappoint.
Both par No. 10, then Tiger pulls even with another birdie at 11. For the week, he played Amen Corner 7-under with five birdies and an eagle. No bogeys.
Nicklaus birdied the 12th to go 1 up again, but Woods continued his domination of the par-5s with another one at the 13th to even things. He then added another at the 14th to go 1 up.
Both players failed to make birdies at the 15th. A pair of pars at the 16th left Nicklaus one down with two to go.
But maybe, just maybe, he could pull some magic at the 17th? “Yes sir,” Nantz exclaimed as Nicklaus’ birdie putt tumbled into the cup.
They were all even with one to go.
Woods pulled his tee shot left of the bunkers. He found the green. Woods’ first putt wandered a bit left and settled four feet away.
Nicklaus was short of the green but got it up and down. After retrieving the ball, Big Jack threw it down the 18th fairway.
That set the stage for Woods. After surveying from all angles, he calmly rapped in the putt for par and punched the air with his right fist.
He found his father, Earl, at the back of the green and gave him a big ol’ bear hug.
Both men had 69s in the final round.
After 72 holes, they were dead even.
“One of the finest 72 holes that has ever been played,” Arnold Palmer said of Nicklaus.
“It’s the greatest tournament performance in all golfing history,” Bobby Jones said of Nicklaus.
The accolades also rolled in for Woods. Lee Elder, the first black golfer to play in the Masters, came up from Florida for the final round.
“He’s out of this world, he really is,” two-time Masters champ Ben Crenshaw said. “It was just amazing. Words fail you.”
Woods had the final word.
“I’ve never played an entire tournament with my A-game,” he said. “This was pretty close.”
Stay tuned for a postscript.