Swamp Fox F-16 fighter jets with the S.C. Air National Guard will on Monday fly over different parts of the state and a collection of hospitals, a salute to medical professionals, first responders and South Carolinians, in general, embroiled in the novel coronavirus crisis.
The jets will fly over Aiken Regional Medical Centers between 11:05 and 11:20 a.m. Monday, according to a publicized schedule for Operation American Resolve, as it's known. Jets will also fly over Edgefield County between 11 and 11:15 a.m.
"Our flight planners did their best to cover as many areas of our great state that flight limitations could allow. We wish we could flyover everyone who are contributing to winning the fight against COVID-19," reads a post on the S.C. Air National Guard's Facebook page. "However, we decided to fly over as many hospitals as we could to also let patients and their families know that we are thinking of them by offering them a much deserved morale boost."
The South Carolina-specific flyovers set for Monday are similar to another initiative — America Strong — announced April 24 by the U.S Department of Defense.
"In a show of national solidarity," the Pentagon said in a statement, the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds "will conduct a series of multi-city flyovers over the next two weeks."
The Pentagon's initiative, previously mentioned by President Donald Trump, focuses on areas of the country hardest hit by the 2019 coronavirus, including New York and New Jersey.
More than 5,200 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus, have been confirmed in South Carolina.