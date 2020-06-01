As coronavirus cases continue to climb in the United States, some health experts are worried massive protests that took place in over a dozen cities this weekend may contribute further to the pandemic.
Though most protests are taking place outdoors and some demonstrators and law enforcement officials are wearing masks (two factors that can help limit the spread of disease) large gatherings present massive problems for contact tracing - the process of determining who infected people have been in contact with in an effort to limit the spread of disease in communities.
“It is going to make it so much harder,” said Tair Kiphibane, infectious disease bureau manager for the Salt Lake County Health Department. “It could be anybody. They don't know most of those people ... It is just too many people."
Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases expert at Vanderbilt University, said a current climate of government mistrust might make people less inclined to work with federal authorities and organizations fighting to contain the virus' spread.
"In this current environment which has enhanced or brought forth a mistrust of governmental authority, it might make them disinclined to speak with anyone in government," Schaffner said.
Although national attention has shifted to the protests, the pandemic is still ongoing. Almost 300 coronavirus cases were confirmed by South Carolina health authorities on Monday, including nine new cases in Aiken County.
Aiken County has confirmed over 200 confirmed cases, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Statewide, 500 people have died and 12,148 have been diagnosed with the virus as of June 1.
Out of the 206 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Aiken County, seven have died. Three of the victims were patients at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, which has diagnosed 34 of the community's coronavirus cases, according to a news release from the hospital.
Almost 211,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed in South Carolina as of June 1, according to DHEC. Of the tests administered yesterday, almost 8% of patients tested positive. Though the number of positive cases is expected to increase as DHEC and community partners increase testing in parts of the state, the agency has asserted that a low positive percent of tests indicates a low spread of disease in the community.
The S.C. Emergency Management Division has also raised concerns about how the pandemic could potentially spread during crowding caused by hurricane evacuations.
The Atlantic hurricane season starts at the beginning of May and ends on the last day of November. There have already been two named storms so far this season, and forecasters are predicting a season of above-normal storm activity.
As such, SCEMD is asking state residents to implement social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions in their evacuation plans.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.