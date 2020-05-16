SALLEY — The coronavirus pandemic has ended visits to foreign lands for many, but local residents who enjoy the exotic don’t have to travel far to see something different from South Carolina’s usual fauna.
Eudora Farms has zebras, camels, Watusi cattle, emus, llamas and Scottish Highland cattle at its drive-thru wildlife safari park.
Visitors can purchase small buckets of feed to give the animals, and many will walk right up to vehicles.
The camels often stick their heads inside vehicles to make sure they get something to eat.
Eudora Farms also has a young giraffe, a baby camel named Wuhan, more than 170 parakeets in an aviary and lots of other creatures.
For more information, call 803-606-6325 or visit the Eudora Farms page on Facebook or eudorafarms.net.
Eudora Farms is at 219 Salem Lane.