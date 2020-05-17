The Esther Marion Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is helping individuals as well as the Aiken Regional Medical Center by making masks, helping out individuals with unemployment applications, delivering food, mailing cards to veterans and active military, and ensuring support for Aiken’s residents during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we are each doing our part to slow the spread of the virus by staying at home, the DAR members in our chapter wanted to do more to give back to our neighbors,” said Susan Leith, regent of the Esther Marion Chapter. “We know these are tough times for everyone and wanted to do whatever we could to spread a little sunshine and help take care of our community.”
Some of the things chapter members have been doing since March include:
• Aiken Regional Medical Centers, a doctor’s office in Augusta where several of our members work and individuals who have needed them have received masks made by our members.
• Paula Brown and some of her “helpers” have made and delivered over 150 masks just to Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
• One member mailed cards of encouragement to veterans and deployed military personnel.
• Julie Hardaway, Dr. Janet Davis and Janet Foster are some of our members who are in the medical field and are out there working every day on the front line.
• Chapter members are staying in touch daily with members, friends and relatives who are sheltering in place.
Nationwide, DAR chapters from all 50 states have been participating in the organization’s Service to America From Home initiative by supporting a variety of efforts in local communities, including creating care packages for essential workers, providing food to those with diminished resources, and responding to the medical mask shortage by hand-sewing masks to donate to medical facilities in need. As of May 9, dedicated DAR members have sewn 314,523 masks and made 14,573 other PPE items for those in need. These items have been donated by DAR members across the country and thousands more are produced every day to be distributed in local communities.
"I am exceptionally proud of what our DAR members are accomplishing as part of a proud tradition of service that dates to our 1890 founding,” said Denise Doring VanBuren, DAR president general. “In difficult times like these, we know that it is not the emergency that defines us, but how we respond to it.”
For DAR membership inquiries and other questions about the Esther Marion Chapter contact Regent Susan Leith at leiths72@gmail.com or Volunteer Information Chair Diane Walls at dianewalls11@gmail.com.