Two more employees at the U.S. Department of Energy's headquarters in Washington, D.C., have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Neither of the two people have been in the James Forrestal Building since March 19, according to a March 30 update posted to the Energy Department's dedicated coronavirus website. The two are at home recovering in self-quarantine.
A deep clean of the employees' offices and surrounding areas was ordered, according to the update, and those who worked closely with the people have been notified.
The pair of newly confirmed cases brings the total at DOE headquarters to three. The first case was disclosed earlier this month.
Energy Department leadership — including Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and National Nuclear Security Administration chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, also the under secretary for nuclear security — works out of the James Forrestal Building.
The department oversees the Savannah River Site, about 30 minutes south of Aiken, where two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday night.
More than 163,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the U.S., according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. All 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands have confirmed cases.
More than 490 cases have been reported in Washington, D.C. The mayor there, Muriel Bowser, recently enacted a stay-at-home order.
"Our message remains the same: stay home," Bowser said in a statement. "Staying at home is the best way to flatten the curve and protect yourself, your family, and our entire community from COVID-19. Many people want to know how they can help right now, and for most people this is how — by staying home."
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath.