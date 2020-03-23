An employee at the Department of Energy's headquarters, the James Forrestal Building in Washington D.C., has tested positive for COVID-19, a department official recently confirmed.

The employee developed symptoms of COVID-19 — the illness caused by the novel coronavirus — after returning home from travel in the U.S., the Energy Department official said. The person later tested positive.

The employee left on personal leave March 3, according to the official, and has since neither been inside the headquarters nor come into contact with other Energy Department workers there.

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette in a department-wide message said the employee is recovering in self-quarantine.

"Out of an abundance of caution, DOE is both notifying employees who work in close proximity to the individual of this case, and ordering a deep clean of the employee's office as well as the surrounding work area," reads Brouillette's message, which was posted to the department's website March 18.

Energy Department leadership — including at its weapons-focused National Nuclear Security Administration — works out of the James Forrestal Building. The department oversees the Savannah River Site, about 30 minutes south of Aiken.

No novel coronavirus cases have been reported at the site as of March 18. An Energy Department spokesperson three days later said an infectious disease plan was implemented there.

More than 33,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including dozens in Washington, D.C.

The D.C. Department of Health on Sunday announced a second death due to the virus. The person, a 65-year-old woman, had underlying medical conditions, the health agency said in a statement.

Symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, coughing, shortness of breath — are similar to the flu and can sometimes take two weeks to develop.