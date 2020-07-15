Voters selected three City Council members and two members of the Commission of Public Works during New Ellenton’s general election Tuesday.
Jason Morgan, Faye Durham and Carl Culpepper were elected to City Council, according to unofficial results
Morgan and Durham are Republicans. Carl Culpepper was a write-in candidate.
Morgan received 275 votes, which represented 22.09% of the total that were cast of 1,245.
Durham received 270 (21.69%), and Culpepper received 191 (15.34%).
The other candidates and their vote totals were incumbent Sammie McDuffie III, 163; incumbent David Dunbar Sr., 161; incumbent Eartha Rogers, 152; and Jessie Kent, 24.
McDuffie, Dunbar and Rogers all are Democrats.
Kent was a petition candidate who died prior to the election.
Incumbents Mike Kellems and Clyde Trey Stephens, who are Republicans, were elected to the Commission of Public Works, according to the unofficial results. Kellems received 278 votes, which represented 32.14% of the total that were cast of 865.
Stephens received 256 (29.60%).
The other candidates were Democrats Geneva Jackson and Daryl Smith.
Jackson received 170 votes and Smith received 153.
In the Windsor general election, which also was held Tuesday, voters chose two Town Council members.
The winners were incumbent Louella Simmons and Frank Mizell, according to the unofficial results.
Simmons received 24 votes, which represented 42.11% of the total of 57 that were cast.
Mizell received 20 (35.09%).
The other candidate, incumbent Patricia White, received 12.
The New Ellenton and Windsor elections originally were scheduled for March 31, but were postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.