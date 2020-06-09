Polls across South Carolina have closed for primary elections.
Aiken County voters will decide or have a say in myriad Republican races: federal, U.S. House and Senate; state, S.C. House and Senate; and local, Aiken County Council and sheriff, among others.
As of 10:15 p.m., with all Aiken County precincts and all absentee and early voting reporting, Aiken County primary vote totals are:
U.S. Senate
• Duke Buckner, 2,135 votes, 9.72%
• Lindsey Graham, 13,806 votes, 62.82%
• Michael LaPierre, 3,079 votes, 14.01%
• Joe Reynolds, 2,956 votes, 13.45%
The Associated Press called the race for Graham before 8 p.m.
U.S. House of Representatives District 2
• Michael Bishop, 5,897 votes, 26.99%
• Joe Wilson, 15,951 votes, 73.01%
The Associated Press called the race for Wilson around 8:25 p.m.
S.C. Senate District 25
• Shane Massey, 3,067 votes, 71.44%
• Susan J. Swanson, 1,226 votes, 28.56%
S.C. Senate District 26
• Perry Finch, 919 votes, 29.77%
• Chris Smith, 2,168 votes, 70.23%
S.C. House District 81
• Bart T. Blackwell, 4,391 votes, 65.96%
• Robert Williams, 2,266 votes, 34.04%
Aiken County Council - District 3
• Danny Feagin, 1,848 votes, 63.97%
• Don Turno, 1,041 votes, 36.03%
Aiken County Sheriff
• Jarrod Goldman, 5,890 votes, 26.68%
• Michael Hunt, 16,189 votes, 73.32%
Solicitor Circuit 2
• R. Jackson Cooper, 6,085 votes, 28.47%
• Bill Weeks, 15,290 votes, 71.53%
Register of Mesne Conveyance
• Thomas Baker, 7,615 votes, 36.81%
• Judith V. Warner, 13,072 votes, 63.19%
Advisory Questions
Do you support giving voters the right to vote with the political party of their choice?
Yes, 18,680 votes, 84.36%
No, 3,462 votes, 15.64%
Should candidates for public office be limited to having their names listed only once on a ballot for any office in each general election (rather than current law, which allows their name to appear multiple times by representing multiple political parties for the same office)?
Yes, 16,927 votes, 76.79%
No, 5,115 votes, 23.21%
7 p.m.
Polls have closed.
The Aiken Standard will be reporting results (above) as they come in.
5 p.m.
Polls close in two hours.
3:05 p.m.
Asked if things had been busy at the Warrenville First Baptist Church, Precinct 41, Alice Arthur, a poll staffer, said, "Yes. Busy."
Nearly 200 people have voted here so far — and more cars are pulling up.
Arthur said she wanted her name in the paper because she (and the rest of her crew) works hard.
The new voting machines, she added, are a breeze. Much better than the old ones.
2:45 p.m.
More than 200 people have voted at the Christian Heritage Church in Graniteville, Precinct 50.
Staffers here say there was a minor problem earlier in the day, but it's been fixed and everything is OK now.
Exactly what the problem was is not clear.
2:30 p.m.
Aiken County Registration and Elections Executive Director Cynthia Holland reported that there hadn't been any major problems so far countywide. However, she added, there has been a little bit of confusion among some voters.
"We've been getting questions about why isn't there a Democratic primary?" she said. "Some locations (for voting) were moved, so they want to know where they can go to vote."
A number of steps are being taken by poll workers to protect voters from COVID-19, including the regular sanitization of voting equipment and putting down tape on the precinct floors to mark where voters should stand to remain six feet apart.
"We haven't had any complaints," Holland said.
She passed along some voting numbers from a couple of precincts.
Holland said at at North Augusta Precinct 68, 204 people had cast their ballots, "which is really good."
There have been 225 voters at Precinct 65 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church on Silver Bluff Road in Aiken.
2:22 p.m.
At the USC Aiken Convocation Center, "It's all good," a poll staffer says.
Another nods.
A total 102 people have voted here, Precinct 35, today. The parking lot is largely empty.
12:40 p.m
More than 50 people have voted in Precinct 7, Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School.
That's single-digit turnout, percentage-wise.
Noon
Polls close in seven hours. Go vote.
11:55 a.m.
"Steady" is how Debbie Dixon described the day so far at Montmorenci First Baptist Church, Precincts 22 and 78. A total 150 people have voted here.
"I have a great group of poll workers," Dixon says, smiling.
Voters, she continues, have been walking in with masks, gloves and glasses and have been physical distancing. Nothing out of the ordinary amid a pandemic.
11:30 a.m.
It's smooth sailing at Aiken High School this morning.
"So far, so good," one poll staffer says. Another says there have been no hiccups.
Thirty people have voted in Precinct 2. Forty-three have voted in Precinct 3.
11:23 a.m.
There have been "no issues" at Precinct 67, at the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, according to a poll staffer.
Forty-nine people have voted in person here — 81 total, counting absentee.
11:05 a.m.
Sixty-nine people had cast ballots at North Augusta's First Baptist Church, Precinct 29, and more were headed inside.
Poll staffer Nita Youngblood says things have gone well, adding that people have heeded the novel coronavirus precautions.
10:10 a.m.
The H. Odell Weeks Activities Center has seen a "steady" flow of voters, a poll staffer says.
Precinct 6: 140 voters.
Precinct 47: 103 voters.
Precinct 69: 256 voters.
All of those figures include absentee.
10 a.m.
Doug Leader, the clerk at Aiken Precinct No. 1 in the Municipal Building downtown, reported just before 10 a.m. that everything was going smoothly and it had been busier than he expected.
Sixty people had voted so far.
"With everybody voting absentee and people being afraid to come out, a lot of people expected it to be a low turnout," Leader said. "But this is a reasonable turnout for an election like this."
As for the poll workers and how they were doing, "As you can see, we're all wearing our masks and we’re sanitizing everything. Everything is working," Leader said.
Poll manager Gloria Driver was checking voter IDs from behind a sneeze guard.
"I was afraid we would be bored to death," she said. "It's not 'over-busy,' but people aren't lined up. It's steady, regular."
Driver was wearing a face mask and gloves.
"You've got to do what makes them (voters) safe," she said. "I'm not the least bit worried about me. I'm healthy, but I wouldn't want to make anybody else unsafe."
9:45 a.m.
Precincts 56 and 72, at the Aiken Electric Cooperative along Wagener Road, have together seen 54 voters today.
Absentee voting in the precincts has so far outpaced in-person voting.
8:35 a.m.
At the Columbus Club along Spaulding Drive, "Everything is going smoothly," one poll staffer says.
People were lined up before 7 a.m., the staffer adds.
Precinct 70 has seen 27 voters; Precinct 79, six voters.
7 a.m.
Polls are open. Go vote.
