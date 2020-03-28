EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third installment in a monthly series examining the issues facing the country in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the hot-button topics at hand and where local voters stand.

The world's attention has turned to the novel coronavirus and the means to combat its unnerving and seemingly unslakable spread.

Borders have been shuttered. Entire metropolitan populations have been ordered to hold tight: Stay home and leave if only necessary. Restaurants and bars pivoted to curbside pickup or makeshift delivery and selling foodstuffs like a market, and hospitals on a global scale are searching, if not outright pleading, for more supplies.

Social distancing – purposely increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading illness, as Johns Hopkins Medicine explains it – is the new norm.

The novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, first emerged in and around Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province. Its incremental march outward (and westward) and the proliferation of cases in the U.S. have dominated a news cycle and community dialogue otherwise consumed by politics.

After all, 2020 is an election year.

Of the more than 30 people who threw their respective hats into the presidential ring, three remain: President Donald Trump, 73, the Republican incumbent; Democrat Joe Biden, 77, a former senator and vice president; and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 78, a longtime independent again running under the Democratic banner.

The novel coronavirus is a complicating addition to the presidential campaign calculus: Rallies designed to proselytize and energize are now a no-go; retail politics, a marker of early-voting states, has been decimated by the 6-foot-separation rule of thumb; primaries have been postponed, like in nearby Georgia; and candidate websites now have dedicated pages for pandemic plans and updates.

The virus itself has become a means in which presidential candidates can move the needle – how Trump or Biden or Sanders responds and adapts to daily changes and trends can influence voters and outward appeal.

For Jay McGaughy of Aiken, Trump's response to COVID-19 has been lackluster and, simply, off putting.

"He won't listen to the doctors and the people who know what they're talking about," McGaughy said, and now it's a mess. He likened the president's actions to slamming shut the barn door after the horses have already escaped: "He could not have done a worse job."

Biden on Twitter has shared similar thoughts.

"The coronavirus is not Donald Trump's fault, but his inept response is," the Democratic frontrunner wrote. "He ignored the warnings for months, downplayed the threat it posed, and failed to take the action needed to combat the outbreak. It's one of the greatest failures of presidential leadership in our history."

McGaughy, a former aircraft engineer, identifies as a left-leaning moderate; he thought Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was an "awfully good" presidential candidate but didn't have a solid chance of winning. Klobuchar's husband recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

McGaughy favors Biden over Sanders. Trump's not in the picture.

"I think Joe makes more sense than Sanders," McGaughy said, arguing the approach and ideals Sanders preaches are too aggressive for the zeitgeist of today.

Biden handily won South Carolina's February presidential primary, recognized as the first in the South.

The former vice president was backed by U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., and dominated in Aiken County, where Sanders placed second. No Republican primary will be held in South Carolina this year.

Colen Lindell, a politically active Aiken entrepreneur, stands opposite McGaughy. Trump, Lindell said, has "taken a lot of measured steps" and is doing a "really good job" when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his actions, Lindell said, the president is seriously weighing both public and economic health.

A Gallup poll publicized this week found 49% of U.S. adults approve of the job Trump is doing overall. That's up from 44% earlier this month. Americans, according to the same polling, think positively of Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus: 60% approve and 38% disapprove.

Lindell, who plans to vote for Trump in November, believes it is inappropriate to play politics with the virus and its stakes: using it to fundraise, take political potshots or score points, for example, is wrong. Trump's reelection campaign recently threatened legal action against television stations if they didn't nix a Democratic ad showing Trump talking about the virus.

The president's camp says the ad is incorrect and misleading.

Trump carried the Palmetto State in the 2016 election, garnering more than 1.1 million votes and defeating Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton. Support for Trump in Aiken County this cycle is evident.

Cherie Hewitt, who in February voted for Sanders at the Warrenville First Baptist Church, said come the general election, Trump signs and flags and other paraphernalia will dot the region. Hewitt at the time said she felt like the odd woman out, as "everyone's Trump."

"This is red country," McGaughy said, referencing Republicans. "Trump will carry South Carolina like he'll carry the South."

Much of the coronavirus spotlight has been on Trump and the related task force, which Vice President Mike Pence leads. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat not in the race for president, has also chewed through handfuls of national airtime. Biden and Sanders have, comparably, not.

Trump and the New York governor have recently feuded over the federal government's COVID-19 response.

"Thousand of Federal Government (delivered) Ventilators found in New York storage," Trump wrote on Twitter Friday. "N.Y. must distribute NOW!"