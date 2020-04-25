EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the fourth installment in a monthly series examining the issues facing the country in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the hot-button topics at hand and where local voters stand.

The U.S. economy is flagging.

Tens of millions of Americans have filed for unemployment benefits as the novel coronavirus wastes the country and the international community, more broadly. Countless businesses have closed, temporarily or permanently. State labor departments are overwhelmed by a crushing duo of applications and dated infrastructure. Tumbling oil prices have smacked regions dependent on the energy industry, and financial sages have warned of a global recession sparked by extraordinary circumstances.

All of that – and more – in an election year, when economic standing, job reports and the stock market can forge a political hill to die on.

"Voters always respond to current economic conditions by participating in elections," Dr. Sanela Porca, an economics and international business expert and professor at USC Aiken, said in an interview with the Aiken Standard.

The 2020 presidential election, Porca said, "will not be an exception."

Confidence

American confidence in the economy has precipitously fallen, recent polls show, amid a worldwide proliferation of coronavirus infections. Gallup's Economic Confidence Index – a summary of "ratings of current economic conditions and their perceptions of whether the economy is getting better or worse" – as of mid-April stood at -32, down from +22 in March. A Morning Consult index of consumer sentiment took a similar dive in March.

Gallup's 54-point decline is the single largest one-month change in Gallup's data since 1992.

"Before the COVID-19, United States businesses were creating new jobs, interest rates were low, and investors were spending money in the stock market. All economic indicators were pointing to a healthy economic performance of American businesses and our labor force," Porca said. "The unfortunate current economic conditions are not a result of any fiscal or monetary policies made by the current administration."

Put succinctly: "The current state of the U.S. economy is not a good indicator of a president's performance."

That analysis is welcome news for President Donald Trump, who has touted economic health – a years-long growth spurt, for example – both in the White House and on the campaign trail, a distinction he has blurred.

"Our Economy is the envy of the World!" Trump tweeted in late 2019, weeks before Christmas.

"Our great Economy is the talk of everyone!" he tweeted that same year.

"BEST USA ECONOMY IN HISTORY!" the president pronounced in February.

Options

Ken Cresswell, a self-described fiscally conservative and socially liberal Aiken resident, said the economy is an important factor in his voting algorithm.

"It's big in there," he acknowledged during a brief interview.

That said, he has yet to pick a favorite candidate: Trump, the Republican incumbent with a monumental war chest and ardent GOP backing, or former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, who ex-rivals, one-time competitors and former President Barack Obama have now coalesced around.

Cresswell said the Democratic field – at one point sporting more than two-dozen candidates – included some "decent, sane" people. But candidates of that ilk, he said, have been weeded out.

"I think a lot of people are going to be … holding their noses and pressing the lever" come November, Cresswell predicted, later noting he typically prefers the insurgent angle (Trump) to one of Washington, D.C., legacy (Biden).

Cresswell said he did not vote in South Carolina's February presidential primary; Biden handily won both Aiken County and the state. The victory – as well as an influential endorsement from U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C. – served as a springboard for the former vice president's campaign, which was significantly lagging in the polls and was the subject of intense scrutiny.

Bounce back

Oxfam, an international development group, earlier this month warned the COVID-19 pandemic could push 500 million more people into poverty.

"While the reach of COVID-19 may be universal, the impacts will not be experienced equally," Oxfam America President Abby Maxman said in a statement. "As in previous disasters, the poorest and most marginalized communities – here in the U.S. and around the word – suffer the worst impacts and struggle to survive without any safety nets."

Trump, who has cast himself as a wartime president, has expended much energy advocating for reopening the country and jumpstarting the paralyzed American economy.

"A domino effect of the current economic situation in the private sector is naturally disturbing the federal, state, and local revenues, as well," Porca, with USC Aiken, said. "Losses of family income, business profits, and government revenues all contribute to the unavoidable recession that is facing not just the U.S. economy, but the rest of the world, as well."

The Trump administration's recently released guidelines, Opening Up America Again, a riff on a familiar slogan, outline a phased approach based on outbreak size, scale and recovery, with onus put on more-local leaders.

"We're starting our life again," Trump has said. "We're starting rejuvenation of our economy again."

Biden last month released a so-called emergency plan to save the economy, emphasizing the use of the Defense Production Act, making sure "every dollar going out the door gets to the people who need it," and assembling congressional leaders to get more accomplished – and quickly. An April opinion in the New York Times attributed to Biden advocated for a piecemeal approach, and during a CNN town hall the former vice president said having to decide between economic health or public health is "a false choice."

Americans are hesitant to return to their pre-COVID-19 routines, Gallup reported this month. More than 800,000 cases of the respiratory disease caused by the 2019 coronavirus have been recorded in the U.S. alone. And the nationwide death count, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is in the tens of thousands.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, though, according to Porca.

"After each and every pandemic, humans have arisen to unimaginable levels of creativity and bravery," she said. "Time and time again, we have displayed grace under pressure and poise under fear. The question remains, still, of what needs to be done before this bright future can come and before new opportunities are created."

"The beauty of capitalism and economic freedom is its ability to host and nurture entrepreneurial spirit," the USC Aiken professor continued, "which in return fuels the American economy."