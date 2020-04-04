When was your last normal day?
The last time you fearlessly kissed, hugged, held hands or stood beside someone?
In the newsroom last week, we batted around a few events that happened early in March 2020 BCV (before coronavirus) that felt normal. Like the Aiken Trials, the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce banquet and our own Aiken Standard’s Sunday Best reception and photo exhibition at Banksia.
Some say the turning point occurred March 11. After Sept. 11, 2001, the national significance of that date hits hard.
On that Wednesday, things started stacking up for the average American. Tom Hanks tested positive for coronavirus. We watched the stock market fall while President Trump breathlessly addressed the nation on the U.S.’s quick response to the pandemic and attempted to reassure viewers. He said all travel from Europe was being suspended for 30 days. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent the National Guard to create a containment zone around a viral hotspot in New Rochelle. USC Aiken extended its spring break for another week.
We saw some of the last sporting events on that day, including the shocking news that an NBA player had tested positive for the virus and then the league suspended its season. We knew it was like a house of cards until we felt the local impact on the dreaded Friday the 13th when the Masters Tournament was postponed.
We thought Aiken’s lobster races were coming back in 2020, for crying out loud.
If you’d know it was the last time you’d sit in a movie theater, go to a ballgame, attend a church service or a concert, visit your aging parents or hug your grandparents at the assisted living center, or kissed on your grandkids, what would you have done differently?
We are asking readers to tell us stories from your last “normal” day or event before social distancing became the new normal. Stories should be no longer than 200 words, and stories and photos can be emailed to mystory@aikenstandard.com.
While writing the first draft of history as it happens, we’re afforded a momentary glance back at some of our last times. And thanks to subscribers, we will be here to record the new “first times” for Aiken County, too.