Turning the calendar from April to May never felt so good.
Our daily lives were turned upside down in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak forced the cancellation of two-thirds of the Aiken Triple Crown and a number of other events.
Then April arrived and brought an increase in COVID-19 cases, both locally and at the state level. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered measures for South Carolinians to shelter in place, and many businesses were shuttered. Schools and colleges also closed campuses and students transitioned to distance learning.
Some of our favorite events – the Masters Tournament and Run United – were postponed.
But now there is light at the end of the tunnel.
McMaster announced last week that he was lifting several restrictions, including the “work-or-home” order, and he also said that Palmetto State restaurants can provide outdoor dining service if certain guidelines are met.
Aiken County Public Schools also announced that graduations for the county’s public high schools would be held June 4 and 5. The ceremonies will be held at each school’s football field, and social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.
These changes are all welcome as we yearn to get back to our normal routines. But we aren’t out of the woods yet.
While there are signs that the curve is flattening, we need to be mindful to keep taking precautionary measures. These include:
• Wearing a face mask when out in public or around others.
• Washing your hands frequently with warm water and soap.
• Observing 6-foot social distance guidelines.
Aiken County residents are still getting out and about in great numbers. Observers can see people flocking to the big box home improvement stores, crowding the drive-thru lines at fast-food restaurants and taking advantage of the spring weather to get out and exercise.
“We have a lot of people saying we are going too fast,” McMaster said at his press briefing Friday. “Others say we are going too slow. I think we are doing it just right.”
Locally, City of Aiken buildings and facilities will remain closed through May 12. Aiken County has reopened its government center to the public but is closely monitoring the guidelines put in place. The City of North Augusta has reopened its municipal building.
Time will tell if McMaster handled the reopening of South Carolina “just right.” In the meantime, we all can do our part to help beat this outbreak and see a return to normalcy.