“Now is not the time to let up.”
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster uttered those words Monday during a press briefing where he spoke about the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the tornadoes that swept across the state Monday morning, killing nine people and causing widespread destruction.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 3,553 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state with 97 deaths. In Aiken County, there have been 60 confirmed cases and three deaths.
While there is some evidence that the numbers here are starting to decrease – flattening the curve – now is not the time to let up.
The governor’s response came from a question he was asked about revitalizing the state’s economy. McMaster said he wants to “get our economy started again” and wants the businesses that have been closed or impacted by the pandemic “going back as soon as we can.”
But he added that to stop the spread of the pandemic, the state must keep its foot on the gas, so to speak.
We all want things to return to normal as quickly as possible, but reopening businesses and relaxing social distancing guidelines too soon is not the answer. South Carolina was among the last states to issue a “stay home or work” order, and even that is very loosely followed.
Our schools are closed through the end of the month. Our restaurants are open only for drive-thru and takeout service, and many who depend on dine-in customers have closed temporarily. Non-essential businesses – not grocery stores, pharmacies and certain big-box stores – have been ordered closed.
Unemployment numbers continue to rise on the local, state and national levels. The most recent numbers show there were 2,515 requests for unemployment assistance in Aiken County. Nationwide, the total is nearly 17 million for those seeking help.
A few weeks ago, President Trump said he was hopeful that the U.S. economy would be “raring to go” by Easter. That wasn’t possible; he has since declined to pinpoint a specific reopen date but remains optimistic. On Monday, the president expressed that he, not the governors, will control the recovery process.
However, McMaster has been communicating with the president about concerns specific to South Carolina and said he has been in talks with the White House about restarting the economy. We all miss our favorite restaurants, going to the movies and having a chance to see our favorite sports teams in action. Federal assistance with testing and financial support will be critical in raising South Carolinians’ confidence in going back to school, opening businesses and attending social events.
Even the government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, cautioned Tuesday that the U.S. does not have the testing and tracing mechanisms in place just yet.
The best thing McMaster can do is stand firm and not “let up” until there is evidence that the pandemic is over and public health officials give the green light.