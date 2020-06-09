If you’ve been keeping up with the number of new coronavirus cases reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, you’ve noticed that a new daily record has been a regular occurrence.
Although many businesses have reopened and life is returning to normal in many ways, we’re still not out of the woods yet. Now is not the time to stop wearing protective face coverings and practicing social distancing.
But don’t take our word for it.
A coalition of public health groups in the Palmetto State issued a statement Tuesday pleading for residents to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Simply put, practicing social distancing and properly using face masks can save lives.
DHEC, along with the S.C. Hospital Association, S.C. Medical Association and S.C. Office of Rural Health, made the plea to all South Carolinians.
To be clear, the health agencies advocate the following steps: 1. Wear face masks in confined public settings and 2. maintain at least 6 feet between those who are not members of your household.
“There is rapidly growing medical evidence that the use of face masks along with social distancing can greatly reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus in public spaces and places where people at higher risk of severe illness and death from this virus are likely to be present. We must all commit to wearing face masks in public spaces – if we all wear them, we’ll all be protected,” the joint statement said.
DHEC has ramped up public testing for the coronavirus, and there are two upcoming opportunities to get tested in Aiken County. The first occurs Thursday at the old Leavelle McCampbell School campus on Canal Street in Graniteville. Tests also will be available June 18 at the York Street Bi-Lo on Aiken’s Northside. Both are being done in conjunction with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
At Thursday’s event, the free testing will be offered to the first 350 people. No appointments or insurance are required, and asymptomatic people can get tested.
Aiken Regional also advises the public to practice flu precautions by thoroughly washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth to help prevent the spread of disease.
Compared to some parts of South Carolina and the rest of the country, Aiken County has been relatively lucky so far with just over 200 confirmed cases and eight deaths caused by the coronavirus.
Let’s continue to social distance and wear face masks until the health authorities say it is safe to do otherwise.