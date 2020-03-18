The average American checks their email 15 times a day which equates to about once every waking hour. Over the last two weeks, every vendor, service provider, ticketing service, utility and business that’s ever captured an email address has sent out notifications detailing how it is supporting employees and changing its business model in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sorry, we haven’t gotten around to composing an email but, as you can see, we’re working.
The daily, hourly, minute-by-minute changes in Aiken County have kept us busy. Picture a hamster on a wheel – that’s us; except the wheel hasn’t stopped since the first of March.
Since Jan. 29, we’ve published more than 150 stories in the Aiken Standard mentioning coronavirus. We’re tracking and reporting on events being canceled and postponed at a rate so fast … forget the hamster and wheel … imagine Lucy and Ethel at the chocolate factory. Despite the poor analogies, the fact is that none of us have been through anything like this. There’s just no comparison and nothing to reference.
It was unfathomable that the Masters wouldn’t happen the first full week of April. Then Steeplechase and Pacers and Polo and our Spring Home and Garden Show and the Aiken Horse Show and schools and church services. Springtime in Aiken has changed. Well, the pollen remains.
The newspaper is a mirror of the community so as the area moves and things shift, the newspaper will reflect that. We remain committed to covering news important to Aiken County and reporting accurate and reliable information in the newspaper and the news site, aikenstandard.com. A week ago, we opened up aikenstandard.com/coronavirus articles related to the outbreak to be accessed and read online by non-subscribers.
We don’t consider gathering and sharing accurate and critical information to be a community service; we think it’s a function of an essential business, like your local newspaper. It’s during a crisis, like hurricanes or ice storms, when individuals search for reliable news about their friends and neighbors. That’s when some non-subscribers will remember the value of having a credible news organization like the Aiken Standard working on their behalf.
We’re here at work – sanitizing, practicing social distancing in the workplace, working remotely when possible – publishing all the news we can verify. As a local business, we always appreciate your support, but it’s the paid subscriptions that allow us to keep doing our work and supporting 92 area families.
We encourage you to support all local businesses who need consumers now and in the future. If you value our work, consider subscribing at aikenstandard.com/subscriptions. You’re not just paying for a printed newspaper or access to local stories online. You’re paying for someone to attend every City Council meeting, County Council meeting, School Board meeting and to keep an eye out on public officials, the plant, the kids, the lock and dam and everything that matters to Aiken County.
Stay home, enjoy time with your family, follow the Aiken Standard, and let’s wait on trusted medical professionals to give us the all-clear to return to the Aiken life we all love.