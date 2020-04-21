Two students attending the East Aiken School of the Arts have been awarded first and second place in the Earth Day Aiken Art Contest.
Tabby Trapp and Mackenzie Still, both third-grade students, submitted art judged to be first and second place, respectively.
The first place award is $100, and the second place award is $50.
Third place went to Cyrus Lovell of Coleman Middle School in Tampa.
The art contest was announced to teachers in January by the Earth Day Aiken Planning Group.
The awards were planned to be presented by Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon during Earth Day festivities on Newberry Street before the event was canceled to follow social distancing guidelines.
The student art submissions were crafted prior to the release of students this school year.
“We were pleased with the student art submissions, especially to have so many submitted under these circumstances,” said Todd Lista, Earth Day Aiken Planning Group coordinator for the art contest. “Students from three elementary schools and one middle school responded to the contest announcement. This was an excellent response, which we hope to build upon for the Earth Day Aiken art contest next year."
A plaque and check will be presented to the first and second place winners at a future date.
Next year, the Earth Day Aiken Festival will be celebrated April 17, 2021, on Newberry Street and in The Alley.