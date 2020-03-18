The City of Aiken Energy and Environmental Committee decided Tuesday to cancel the Earth Day Aiken 2020 festival in order to commit to coronavirus guidelines.
Earth Day Aiken was originally scheduled for April 18, but the committee decided to cancel the event a month in advance as a precaution of the coronavirus spread.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that organizers "cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States."
The committee had planned to pass to pass out hundreds of reusable bags at the festival, and have decided to find other ways to give them to citizens, including giving them to businesses in Aiken and some of there sponsors for distribution at a later date.
"Overall, this year's response from exhibitors, sponsors, vendors and volunteers has been remarkable as we prepared for Earth Day," John Carmen, a member of the City of Aiken Energy and Environmental Committee, said in an email. "We're working with everyone, plus others who were not able to join us this year, to plan an even better event next year."
The committee is planning to bring the festival back on April 17, 2021.
Throughout the rest of the year, the committee will be providing info on other events, including several in the fall, that may be suitable for Earth Day exhibitors, as well as shifting some Earth Day Aiken Festival elements online, such as the Youth Art Contest.
Updates to Earth Day Aiken event can be found on the committee's website at earthdayaiken.org.