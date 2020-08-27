It's not quite a baseball game, but Augusta GreenJackets fans still have a chance to visit the SPR Park for a socially distant movie night.
The Augusta GreenJackets are inviting guests to enjoy a movie on the SRP Park baseball field Saturday, Sept. 5, to kick off the Dugout Theater Movie Night Experience.
Fans can help select the feature film on the GreenJackets Facebook and Twitter. Votes can be cast for "Sing," rated PG; "Minions," rated PG; "Remember the Titans," rated PG; or "Jumanji: The Next Level," rated PG-13.
The vote will last for 24 hours and the final movie selection will be announced at noon Friday.
Guests will view the movie on the state-of-the-art videoboard while relaxing in a socially distanced space on the field. Blankets and pillows are encouraged for seating on the field, and chairs will not be permitted.
Attendees can choose one of two packages available:
• Family Space: $20 Includes 10-by-10-foot space for up to four family members.
• Mega Family Space: $40 includes 10-by-20-foot space for up to eight family members.
Tickets must be purchased in advance from greenjacketsbaseball.com and will be emailed following the purchase. All members in the party should arrive at the same time. All tickets must be purchased in advance and scanned at the gate. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m.
Concessions will be available. Outside food and beverage is not permitted at SRP Park.
Available for concession add-ons are:
• Family Snack Pack: $20 for two jumbo popcorns (85 oz.) and four Coca-Cola bottled beverages
• Jumbo Snack Pack: $40 for four jumbo popcorns (85 oz.) and eight Coca-Cola bottled beverages
Parking for Dugout Theater is available in the Hotel Deck. The first two hours are free in the Hotel Deck, $3 for three hours and $1 for each additional hour.
Capacity will be limited in accordance with CDC guidelines. For more information, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.