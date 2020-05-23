The City of Aiken has been seeing such a drop in residential recycling participation that Dumpster Depot, which houses operations for the City of Aiken's recycling, is considering the possibility of shutting down.
The issue is stemming from decrease in recycling materials being brought in due to the City's bi-weekly pick-up on top of current low commodity prices of recyclable materials.
Recycling participation has gone down by 36 percent within the last new years, ultimately causing Dumpster Depot to lose $10,000 to $12,000 dollars a month to the city, equalling a loss of over $200,000, according to Dumpster Depot's owner, Norman Dunagan.
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said he would try to present a probable solution at the June 8 City Council meeting, though he could not specify what would become of Aiken's program if Dumpster Depot did have to close down, or if recyclable materials could be sent elsewhere.
Dunagan has speculated that the ultimate solution would lie in the city resuming a weekly pick-up compared to the current bi-weekly schedule – and possibly injecting funds into the facility for the next several months until equipment expenses are paid off.
"We're going to work with the city for a solution," Dunagan said. "They've been too good to us to just close the door..."
In 2014, Aiken stopped sending the city's recycling to North Augusta and began sending it to Dumpster Depot.
In January 2017, the city initiated a bi-weekly pickup to replace its weekly pickup. The schedule change was made to prevent a rate increase that would be required to keep the trucks in operation, Bedenbaugh said.
When the program began, the commodity markets were strong, Dunagan said, and the facility was able to provide recyclable services for zero cost to the city.
Following the bi-weekly schedule change, additional injury was added during the 2018 trade war between the United States and China, which imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of each country's goods and caused China to send plastics to countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines who were soon overwhelmed with them.
Nearly two years later, the market took a hit to the commodity market as well when coronavirus further affected prices, as well as consumers using less recyclable items due to staying home more, Dunagan said.
A smaller but significant part of the debt lies in paying off the over $640,000 automated line, which Dumpster Depot has been paying off for 60 months at $8,900 a month as part of an overall 72-month loan. Paying off the line will cut down on the revenue the city is losing, Dunagan said.
"[The next] 18 months are what is standing between us and successful business when the line is paid off," Dunagan said.
By the time the equipment is by paid off next year, Dunagan expects commodity prices to be higher, allowing more revenue to be issued back to the City.
"I'm being told ... [that] we should start to see some relief on commodity prices," Dunagan said. "This business will be profitable if we are supported through the next [18 months] ... and then we have an asset the city can use for years to come."
Non-recyclable materials
In an attempt to reiterate the importance of recycling, the City of Aiken reminded residents May 13 to recycle correct materials into their roll carts.
Items that can be recycled include: Aluminum and steel cans, newspaper, magazines, inserts, catalogs, phone books, office paper, brown paper bags, cereal boxes (remove inner plastic), cardboard, gift boxes, food boxes, glass bottles and jars, plastic jugs, jars and bottles and plastic caps.
Items that cannot be recycled and should be thrown away include: Aerosol cans, light bulbs, plate glass, mirrors, ceramics, dishes or windowpane, waxed cardboard and waxed frozen food boxes, plastic containers that have previously contained hazardous household waste, such as bug killer, styrofoam (packaging, food containers and cups), plastic wraps, single-use plastics such as grocery bags and other plastic material such as dry cleaner bags and newspaper slips.
Residents can request a recycling bin by calling 803-642-7613.