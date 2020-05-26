Aiken County saw zero fatal collisions this Memorial Day weekend, according to reports from the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The small yet significant decrease from one fatal collision during 2019's Memorial Day weekend is a move in the right direction toward the Highway Patrol's goal of zero fatalities on South Carolina roadways, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with S.C. Highway Patrol.
"Our goal is target zero, and if we can start with this Memorial Day weekend, that helps us get closer to our goal," Tidwell said.
Statewide roadway fatalities have increased, Highway Patrol reports.
A preliminary number of 13 people were killed on South Carolina roadways during this Memorial Day weekend period beginning May 22 at 6 p.m. until May 25 at 11:59 p.m.
Nine people were killed during 2019's Memorial Day weekend on South Carolina roadways, Highway Patrol reports.
Further statistics from Highway Patrol reports that at least seven of the 13 drivers killed this Memorial Day weekend were not wearing a seat belt.
Tidwell urges drivers to practice safe driving going forward.
“I would still like to advise people to wear their seat belt; don’t drink and drive, and wear your seat belt,” Tidwell said.