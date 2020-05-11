Aiken Senior Life Services held its first day of "Drive n' Dine" on Monday, and the event was met with a line of cars and packed meals.
The organization is partnering with local restaurants to feed seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors drove in an orderly line in the parking lot of the former Boots, Bridles and Britches store on East Pine Log Road as volunteers verified South Carolina state ID cards.
As drivers pulled to the front of the location, they were met with a large brown bag filled with milk and juice cartons, various snacks and pre-made meals by Blue Collard.
Viola McDonald and her husband, Kenneth, were just two of several seniors in line waiting to receive meals.
Both were grateful for the effort, care and work that went into Drive n' Dine.
"There's times like now where it's harder to get to the store and then have to cook," Viola said. "Anytime I can get a break I really appreciate it."
Drive n' Dine was made possible with federal CARES Act funding, said Aimee Hanna, executive director of Aiken Senior Life Services.
Feasters Foods, All-Star Tents & Events, USC Aiken and US Food helped make the event possible.
"We've been really lucky to get support from all sides to come together and make this happen," Hanna said.
Aiken Senior Life Services will continue Drive n' Dine events on Mondays for the next several weeks, with the exception of Memorial Day.
The food distribution event is available to seniors who are 60 and older, a resident of Aiken County and have a valid state-issued ID.
Caretakers can pick up meals for senior citizens with senior ID.