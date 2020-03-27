Augusta National Golf Club, The PGA of America and USGA have decided to reschedule the 2020 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and cancel the 2020-21 qualifying season, which was set to begin in early May.
This year's Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will be rescheduled for 2021.
Each National Finalist will be invited to compete at Augusta National Golf Club in the same age division for which he or she previously qualified in 2020, regardless of their age on that date. Refunds will be sent in early May to everyone who purchased Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals tickets for this year. They will also be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase tickets for the National Finals next year.
The organizations decided cancellation was the "most responsible measure to take in protecting the health of everyone involved," during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We share in the disappointment of all those who were anticipating the start of Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifying, as well as this year’s National Finalists, who worked so hard to prepare for this April,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament.
“These decisions protect the health and well-being of the program’s many important constituents and were made independently from our Masters Tournament rescheduling efforts. With no qualifying this summer, we are pleased to maintain this wonderful tradition by welcoming these 80 boys and girls to Augusta National next April.”