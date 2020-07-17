More than three dozen new coronavirus cases were logged in the thousands-strong Savannah River Site workforce this week, a notable spike as the site and its contractors grind toward a full resumption of pre-pandemic activities and operations.

A total 131 instances of COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious virus, had been logged at the site as of Friday morning, a U.S. Department of Energy spokesperson reported. Eighty-seven cumulative cases were confirmed July 10.

Sixty-six employees who were infected at one point have recovered and have been cleared to return to work. One Savannah River Nuclear Solutions employee has died because of COVID-19, the Aiken Standard previously reported. Details remain scarce.

The jump in cases at the Savannah River Site – the nuclear-waste-and-weapons complex south of Aiken – comes at a time when the case count across South Carolina swells and, day after day, breaks records.

A majority of the Savannah River Site workforce lives in the Palmetto State, which has recorded more than 65,800 cases and more than 1,000 virus-related deaths to date. More than 1,100 cases and more than a dozen deaths have been recorded across Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties, the region surrounding the Energy Department's sprawling installation.

It is not uncommon, at this point, for one in five COVID-19 tests done statewide to return positive, health data shows.

A memo signed by Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney and Jeffrey Allison, a National Nuclear Security Administration official, said the "majority of infections within our workforce are a result of activities occurring off-site. So let's take care of each other, both here at work and at home."

Face masks were made mandatory at most SRS operations June 29.

The site as of Friday was still in the first phase of its return-to-normal plan – a weekslong, maybe monthslong, process. The first coronavirus case at SRS was disclosed in late March.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and new loss of taste or smell.