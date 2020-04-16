Eight cumulative cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been recorded at the Savannah River Site as of late Thursday morning.
That's an uptick of two cases compared to Wednesday afternoon.
Four Savannah River Site employees have recovered from novel coronavirus infection and have returned to work, a U.S. Department of Energy spokesperson said.
Roughly 10,000 people are employed at SRS, the federal nuclear reserve south of Aiken and neighboring New Ellenton and Jackson. In light of the novel coronavirus crisis, most Savannah River Site employees are teleworking or are on leave — though the former is complicated by the nature of the work done there.
Measures to combat the spread of the 2019 coronavirus at the Savannah River Site include weekly and as-needed chemical cleanings, disinfecting control rooms between shifts, temperature checks, a cloth-masks policy and "sanitizer by the gallons," the Energy Department spokesperson has said.