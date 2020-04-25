Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, prominently displayed on the baseball caps he and his supporters often wore, was: “Make America Great Again.”
Is Trump making America great again? I am still not sure what he meant. Trump did talk about rebuilding our nation's infrastructure, but nothing has been done in that regard. His efforts to restore America's manufacturing industry – mostly by imposing tariffs on China – have not achieved the desired results.
Trump's proposals to halt illegal immigration seem to have succeeded in keeping out the migrant workers we need to pick the fruits and vegetables on our farms and work in our food processing plants.
However, I have some ideas about what needs to be done to make America better after the coronavirus emergency is over. This crisis offers us an opportunity to reboot America. America can become stronger and better, or it can become weaker and worse, depending on the choices each of us makes, and the actions our government takes in the months ahead.
It should be obvious by now that we, Americans, would all be healthier and safer if we had a quality health care system in which everyone is covered by comprehensive, affordable health insurance. For the first time in 10 years, the number of Americans without health insurance increased by about 2 million people in 2018. To make matters worse, 113 rural hospitals have closed and an additional 430 rural hospitals are near collapse across the U.S., which would leave millions of Americans with less health care. Does the government have a responsibility for keeping these hospitals open? I believe it does.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are reports that our nation's food supplies and medical supplies are in jeopardy. The government (who else is there to promote the common good?) must ensure that the production and distribution of food from farms and factories, to stores and supermarkets, to restaurants and consumers, is maintained without a major disruption.
In addition, the government needs to take action so that we have the prescription drugs we need and our health care professionals have all the medical supplies and equipment they need in the event of future health care emergencies.
The biggest economic issue of our time, in my view, is economic inequality. Many Americans are living without financial security or opportunity. The top 1% of U.S. families now possesses as much wealth as the bottom 80% of U.S. families. Even before the coronavirus struck, approximately 553,000 people in the U.S. were homeless; two out of every 50 school-age children are homeless each year, as well as about 38,000 veterans.
In 2019, America had 621 billionaires, the most in the world and a new U.S. record. Trump administration budgets have cut social safety net programs for the poor, the elderly and the handicapped, and cut taxes on the rich. Is this the direction our country should be going?
A close second in importance to the economy is protecting our rights as citizens, especially the right to vote in free and fair elections. Recently, the state of Wisconsin limited citizens' right to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Republican-controlled legislature told Wisconsinites that they had to vote in person – no voting by mail, very limited absentee voting – a partisan tactic designed to suppress the vote.
Voter participation in the U.S. is one of the lowest in the world. We should make it easier for people to vote in elections, not harder. Allowing all citizens to vote by mail is another way to make America better.