Early in the new year and almost overnight, it seems, the pandemic known as the coronavirus is upon us.
It is real; it is deadly; it is affecting everyone, everywhere; it seems similar to the flu epidemic of 1918 – a century ago – in which an estimated 50 million people died worldwide. It is not just the main news story; it is the only news story. Much has already been said about it; much remains to be said. How bad is it, and how long will it last? Nobody really knows. The jury is still out, as they say.
By now, we know, or think we know, or should know, a few things about the coronavirus. It originated in China, which doesn't have very effective government regulation of food and drugs, health and safety. It appears that the Chinese government's initial reaction was one of secrecy – it suppressed warnings about this dangerous disease in hopes that it would just go away. In my view, these are arguments, lessons, in favor of government regulation and open government – democracy. China has one-party rule. However, it serves no useful purpose to call it the Chinese virus, as our president has done. This only fans the flames of hostility toward China and prejudice against Asian-Americans.
So now we are where we are. The coronavirus has spread across Europe to the United States. It has affected people in every state. The number of cases and the number of people who have died from this virus are increasing rapidly, daily. How well has the U.S. government dealt with this pandemic? Sadly, like just about everything else these days, it depends on who you listen to and who you believe.
The federal government has a major responsibility for dealing with a nationwide health crisis like this one. However, it seems that our government was ill-prepared and could have done a better job in responding to this emergency. I am reminded of a quotation from the Bible: “If the trumpet gives an unclear sound, who will prepare for the battle?” (I Cor. 14:8).
Numerous mixed messages have come from various White House officials. The federal response to the coronavirus has been slow and haphazard. Moreover, some people in government and the media still are playing the blame game. If ever there is a wake-up call for our political leaders, it should be this crisis.
Each of us needs to listen to, and act on, the recommendations of the scientific and medical authorities at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We need to wash our hands frequently, avoid handshakes and touching one's face, exercise social distancing, travel only when necessary, be tested and quarantined when exposed to the virus. Medical facilities, skilled personnel, supplies and equipment are urgently needed to diagnose and treat people who contract this disease. We all must pitch in and do our part until it is safe to resume normal life, which might never be the same.
The coronavirus pandemic is a huge blow to the economic and social life of our nation. Schools, businesses, especially restaurants and small businesses, have been hard-hit; supermarkets have shortages of some products; factories, transportation services, financial institutions, even religious institutions, have been restricted or closed. The stock market has lost all the gains it made during the past three years.
While this crisis lasts, working people will need income to pay for food, rent, mortgages, utilities, medical care and other necessities for themselves and their families. Clearly, our government has a vital role to play. It should focus on helping ordinary people with extended unemployment benefits, paid sick leave, food stamps, expanded Medicaid, and cash payments to every American adult. The private sector has to be flexible and make some sacrifices for the common good. Additional economic stimulus measures should come later in the form of loans to corporations (not for executive bonuses or stock buy-backs), repayable to the government (us taxpayers) when the corporations recover.
Whenever there is a crisis, such as the current coronavirus pandemic, we might wish we had a president like Franklin D. Roosevelt (a Democrat), or Theodore Roosevelt (a Republican). Each of them was trusted by most people of their times, and did what needed to be done. Unfortunately, no one like them is available right now. President Donald Trump still has to prove to many of us that he is trustworthy and competent. It's not too late for Trump, but he has less than a year left to do it.