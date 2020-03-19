A large-scale distribution of distance learning packets took place at Aiken County public schools Thursday in an effort to continue students' education as coronavirus shutdowns continue.
Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent King Laurence said the packets, which staff had worked "24-hour days" since March 14 to prepare, contained learning materials for each student in the public school district.
"We've encouraged parents who have the ability to download them from our website to do so, but we know not everybody has that capability," Laurence said. "Even those who do might want a paperback copy, or even a slow connection.
"We have discovered the last couple of days that - I don't want to say our internet is getting broken," he continued. "But so many people are relying on it for interacting with people that it's really starting to bog down."
Laurence, who stopped by a packet distribution at South Aiken High School on Thursday afternoon, said teachers have also been asked to hold office hours to help students with their work remotely.
From 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on weekdays, teachers will be available to assist students through remote communication such as email, phone calls, and video chat.
Students are required to complete 200 minutes of instruction per day, according to the school district.
Some students are choosing to view the disruption as something of a "staycation."
"I can wake up whatever time I want," said Mai Thi Xuan Nguyen, a freshman at South Aiken High School. "I can really learn at my own pace."
She did say it was a little boring, though.
"There's really nothing to do," Nguyen said.
According to some administration staff, the idea of preparing for a two-week closure was overwhelming at first.
"There was the initial moment of, oh my gosh, what are we going to do?" said Tami Shaffer, an assistant principal at South Aiken. "But teachers are going to do what teachers do. They're going to regroup, and they're going to figure it out, and they're going to get it done...and they're going to get it done right."
That sentiment was echoed by Laurence, who acknowledged that distance learning wasn't going to be an easy transition for everyone.
"We know it's going to be tough," Laurence said. "It's hard to discipline yourself to do that work alone. That's why homeschooling and online learning is not for everybody....but we have a very resilient community. Our students bounce back from a lot of situations."
Despite the challenges, he said he was pleased by an "incredible" response from parents who had adapted well to the situation.
"We're all inconvenienced by it, and we're going to continue to be inconvenienced by it for a while," Laurence said. "... We know it's not an easy situation for everybody...but it's something we as a society have to do."